Kanye West won’t appear on Missouri ballot after falling thousands of signatures short
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kanye West’s presidential ambitions in Missouri are over.The artist fell 3,443 signatures short of what he needed to qualify for the November general election ballot, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. Ashcroft’s office released a letter it sent to West outlining its findings.West, at one point a vocal Donald Trump supporter, has been waging a presidential campaign largely viewed as a publicity stunt to promote a new album. Still, he will appear on the ballot in multiple states.Republican operatives have been publicly linked to efforts to get West on…
Intel expert explains how Trump could use a foreign crisis to hang onto power
Many critics of President Donald Trump — from liberals and progressives to right-wing Never Trump conservatives — have emphasized that if former Vice President Joe Biden wins in November, he will need a landslide victory in both the popular vote and the Electoral College in order to ensure that Trump willingly makes a concession speech and agrees to vacate the White House in January. Trump, his critics have argued, will try anything to hold onto power. Intel expert Paul R. Pillar examines some possible scenarios in an article for The National Interest, warning that democracy itself is in danger in the U.S. this election year.
‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Widespread shock over Melania Trump’s claims about her husband
First lady Melania Trump addressed the Republican National Committee Convention on Tuesday evening.
The partisan political speech was giving from the White House, with the first lady speaking behind the official presidential seal.
Here's some of what people were saying about the claims in here speech:
First Lady Melania Trump offers well-wishes to all impacted by coronavirus, as she looks out upon a large White House crowd not wearing face coverings, which health experts say is critical to stopping the rapid spread of the deadly virus. #RNC2020
Trump son busted for 3 lies in 1 sentence during RNC speech: ‘Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs’
First son Eric Trump ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, but said his dad would "soon" be sending Americans to Mars, during his address on the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
The president's son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, made a number of false claims during his speech.
Here's some of what people were were saying about Eric Trump's speech.
