Kanye West’s lawyer demands Democrats prove Mickey Mouse didn’t really sign his ballot petition in Wisconsin

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Michael Curran, an attorney for rapper Kanye West’s independent presidential campaign, is demanding Democrats prove their assertion that Mickey Mouse didn’t really sign West’s petition to qualify him for the ballot in Wisconsin.

“Curran … dismissed most of the other technical challenges as ‘misguided and ill-informed,’ including the claims that the nomination papers included obviously fake names, such as ‘Mickey Mouse’ and ‘Bernie Sanders,'” reported Daniel Bice. “He said the complaint must prove these are fraudulent signatures.”

Kanye West, who is running under a self-created political entity he calls “the Birthday Party,” has filed to run in a number of states, aided by Republican election strategists who appear to hope he will pull votes from former Vice President Joe Biden. His bids to get on the New Jersey and Illinois ballots failed due to irregularities with the petition signatures, and his campaign is accused of similar problems in the Wisconsin filing.

In addition to fake names, the challenge alleges that West’s signature-gatherers lied to at least six people about what they were signing, and filed the paperwork just after the deadline. Curran denies anything improper in West’s petition process.


