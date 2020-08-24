Katie Porter grilled Louis DeJoy on the cost of postage — and it did not go well for him

While defending his leadership of the Post Office during a hearing this Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was grilled by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on various details on the agency, some of which he didn’t know the answers to.

“I’ll submit that I know very little about a postage stamp,” DeJoy said at one point during Porter’s questioning.

“I’m concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter told him. “And I’m particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I’ve always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?”

DeJoy reiterated his claim that he did not “order major overhaul plans,” adding that he did not know who ordered the changes.

