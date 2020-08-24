Quantcast
Connect with us

Katie Porter grilled Louis DeJoy on the cost of postage — and it did not go well for him

Published

16 mins ago

on

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (screengrab)

While defending his leadership of the Post Office during a hearing this Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was grilled by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on various details on the agency, some of which he didn’t know the answers to.

“I’ll submit that I know very little about a postage stamp,” DeJoy said at one point during Porter’s questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter told him. “And I’m particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I’ve always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?”

DeJoy reiterated his claim that he did not “order major overhaul plans,” adding that he did not know who ordered the changes.

Watch the exchange below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Katie Porter grilled Louis DeJoy on the cost of postage — and it did not go well for him

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

While defending his leadership of the Post Office during a hearing this Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was grilled by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on various details on the agency, some of which he didn't know the answers to.

"I'll submit that I know very little about a postage stamp," DeJoy said at one point during Porter's questioning.

"I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency," Porter told him. "And I'm particularly concerned about it, because you started taking very decisive action when you became Postmaster General. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures, and locking of collection boxes. As a professor, I've always told my students that one of the most important rules in life is to read the instructions. Did you actually read and independently analyze the major overhaul plans before you ordered them to take effect?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. submitted his resignation to Liberty University after being outed in sex scandal: sources

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Three sources confirmed to analyst Jonathan Merritt that Jerry Falwell Jr. has submitted his resignation to Liberty University after being outed in a shocking sex scandal with a young man known as the couple's "pool boy."

"Three sources affiliated with the @LibertyU board of trustees and administration tell me that Jerry Falwell Jr has just submitted his resignation," he tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Border Patrol leadership had a ‘positive meet and greet’ with We Build The Wall reps before Bannon was arrested

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein walked through details about a meeting between We Build The Wall reps and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol prior to the arrest of founder Steve Bannon.

According to Klippenstein, the CPB leaders had a "positive meet and greet" with the group's staff where they handed over "detailed guidance" for how We Build The Wall could gift the funds from their private fundraising to the federal government.

"In a November 2019 meeting, CBP leadership—including Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez—privately advised representatives of the project on how to transfer the finished wall to CBP control using an obscure donation procedure, according to the memo. To assist the effort, CBP conducted an assessment of the group’s completed wall section in Sunland Park, N.M., and provided it with the results of that assessment," the report explained.

Continue Reading
 
 