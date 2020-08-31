Kayleigh McEnany offers defense of Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘The individual was being attacked’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said that President Donald Trump will not condemn the alleged shootings of three protesters in Wisconsin by Kyle Rittenhouse.
At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked if the president had any reaction to the killing of two protesters and the shooting of another. Rittenhouse, who was seen armed with an AR-15, has been charged with the crimes.
“The president, again, is not going to weigh in on that,” McEnany told reporters. “At the moment, he’s not weighing into that.”
McEnany was then asked why the president liked a tweet that said, “Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump.”
“He just wanted to bring attention to some of the details that aren’t as well known,” she insisted. “The individual was being attacked and that one of the individuals who arrived on the scene did have a gun.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
