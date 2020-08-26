Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany slammed for repeating Trump healthcare lie

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via CNN.

On Wednesday evening’s lineup at the Republican National Convention, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the stage to talk about her double mastectomy in response to a genetic mutation that made her more susceptible to breast cancer, and President Donald Trump’s support of her through that period. She concluded by saying that Trump “stands with people with pre-existing conditions.”

Commenters on social media, however, were quick to point out something: the Affordable Care Act protects coverage for people with pre-existing conditions like McEnany’s — and Trump is currently supporting a state lawsuit that would eliminate those protections entirely.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
