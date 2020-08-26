Kayleigh McEnany slammed for repeating Trump healthcare lie

On Wednesday evening’s lineup at the Republican National Convention, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the stage to talk about her double mastectomy in response to a genetic mutation that made her more susceptible to breast cancer, and President Donald Trump’s support of her through that period. She concluded by saying that Trump “stands with people with pre-existing conditions.”

Commenters on social media, however, were quick to point out something: the Affordable Care Act protects coverage for people with pre-existing conditions like McEnany’s — and Trump is currently supporting a state lawsuit that would eliminate those protections entirely.

Kayleigh McEnany’s story about her pre-existing condition would be especially moving if President Trump hadn’t tried to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which mandated coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. #RNCConvention2020 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 27, 2020

“President Trump stands with people with preexisting conditions.” – Kayleigh McEnany He’s suing to overturn the ACA, preexisting condition provisions and all, with no plan. — Ryan Koronowski (@koronet) August 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany just lied: “I can tell you that this President stands by Americans with preexisting conditions.” Trump has championed legislation, litigation and executive actions that would weaken preexisting condition protections. Her statement is a lie. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 27, 2020

“This president stands by Americans with pre-existing conditions,” says Kayleigh McEnany. This president supports a lawsuit by Republican states that if it succeeds will take protections for pre-existing conditions away from every American. — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany is praising Trump for protecting pre-existing conditions, while his administration is literally in court right now trying to destroy the ACA, which is the *only* law protecting coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 27, 2020

The ineffable Kayleigh McEnany singing the praises of protection for pre-existing conditions. Which the Republican party has tried countless times to overturn since 2009, and which her own administration is trying even now to end, through lawsuits. (If reality mattered.) — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 27, 2020

Hey Kayleigh McEnany! It was Obama and the ACA that allowed you to have health insurance and care with a preexisting condition. Thanks Obama! — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) August 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany is wasting this beautiful anecdote just to lie about Trump and health care. God these people are bottomless — Dan🇮🇪☘️ (@DanInPittsburgh) August 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany says she has a pre-existing condition and excellent health care. Yet she supports Trump, who wants to get rid of both for everyone else! 😡 — Lynn Barat (@sbbmuud) August 27, 2020

Just though I’d remind everyone about the old Kayleigh McEnany, you know, before she sold her soul.#TrumpChaos pic.twitter.com/hUtfbfTsRM — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 27, 2020

Hey Kayleigh MCenany,must be nice to be able to afford insurance that covers genetic testing,a masectomy,and reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/Oy2lrSExIo — B Rob (@kittendrawers) August 27, 2020

Vote for Trump because Kayleigh McEnany had a mastectomy with Jesus Christ? — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) August 27, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany using her official White House title to campaign for the President's re-election. They're really just trolling us at this point. pic.twitter.com/lgyEwKuTVa — Sage Warner (@sagewarner_) August 27, 2020