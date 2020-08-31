Kayleigh McEnany: Trump is ‘demonstrating his respect’ by planning Kenosha trip without talking to Blake family

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday admitted that President Donald Trump had not spoken to the family of Jacob Blake just hours before he was scheduled to be in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
During an interview on Fox & Friends, McEnany criticized Democratic nominee Joe Biden for postponing his trip to Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake has inspired protests.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Here we go again, Democrats ignoring the state of Wisconsin,” McEnany chided. “This president shows up. He showed up this weekend in Texas, he showed up in Louisiana, he’s showing up in Kenosha tomorrow. This president is out and about, reopening the country, demonstrating his respect for the American people by actually going to places where Americans are hurting.”
“Will he meet with Jacob Blake’s family?” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked the press secretary.
“We are efforting outreach [and] have not been able to connect,” McEnany explained. “So tomorrow the plan is so far is to go and meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots. But we are holding his family close to our hearts.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
The Trump campaign has accepted at least $2,000 from Morris Gulett, the head of an Aryan Nations outpost in Louisiana, in 29 separate donations dating back to December 2017, reported Popular Information.
President Trump was having a normal one on Sunday morning, tweeting and retweeting 89 times over the course of three and a half hours. Many of them were tweets of polling numbers from obscure firms showing him in the lead after the Republican convention. But most of the tweets and retweets were incitement to violence among his true believers and complaints about "Democrat cities," an ongoing mantra which he seems to think is a slam dunk to get him re-elected.
He repeatedly insulted and mocked Joe Biden, of course, and Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler will undoubtedly have to change his phone number after the president of the United States posted it on Twitter so his followers could call and demand his resignation.
Conservative writer Jonathan Last doesn't think much of President Donald Trump's latest appeals to "law and order" given that he and his White House have sewn chaos throughout the United States over the last four years.
Writing in The Bulwark, Last documents how Trump has regularly egged on violence among police and his own supporters, while at the same time making racist statements such as telling four congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries even though all four of them are American citizens.