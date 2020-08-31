Kayleigh McEnany: Trump is ‘demonstrating his respect’ by planning Kenosha trip without talking to Blake family

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday admitted that President Donald Trump had not spoken to the family of Jacob Blake just hours before he was scheduled to be in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, McEnany criticized Democratic nominee Joe Biden for postponing his trip to Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake has inspired protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here we go again, Democrats ignoring the state of Wisconsin,” McEnany chided. “This president shows up. He showed up this weekend in Texas, he showed up in Louisiana, he’s showing up in Kenosha tomorrow. This president is out and about, reopening the country, demonstrating his respect for the American people by actually going to places where Americans are hurting.”

“Will he meet with Jacob Blake’s family?” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked the press secretary.

“We are efforting outreach [and] have not been able to connect,” McEnany explained. “So tomorrow the plan is so far is to go and meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots. But we are holding his family close to our hearts.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.