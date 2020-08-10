Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s executive actions are ‘a lot different’ from Obama’s

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Monday that President Donald Trump’s executive actions are “a lot different” from executive actions taken by former President Barack Obama.

During her daily White House briefing, one reporter noted that Trump had taken executive actions on financial relief for COVID-19 despite his criticism of then-President Obama for taking executive actions prior to 2016.

“How are the president’s actions this weekend any different from President Obama?” the reporter wondered.

“They are a lot different,” McEnany replied. “When you consider the fact that President Barack Obama utilized executive orders to push forward policy that he denied that he had the right to push forward 23 times on DACA.”

“I’ve already listed and enumerated the various legal authorities on the part of the president,” she said, pointing to Trump’s signature on the Cares Act, which did not give the president authority to create additional executive actions.

