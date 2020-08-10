Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s executive actions are ‘a lot different’ from Obama’s

Published

1 min ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Monday that President Donald Trump’s executive actions are “a lot different” from executive actions taken by former President Barack Obama.

During her daily White House briefing, one reporter noted that Trump had taken executive actions on financial relief for COVID-19 despite his criticism of then-President Obama for taking executive actions prior to 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How are the president’s actions this weekend any different from President Obama?” the reporter wondered.

“They are a lot different,” McEnany replied. “When you consider the fact that President Barack Obama utilized executive orders to push forward policy that he denied that he had the right to push forward 23 times on DACA.”

“I’ve already listed and enumerated the various legal authorities on the part of the president,” she said, pointing to Trump’s signature on the Cares Act, which did not give the president authority to create additional executive actions.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here we go again: Trump’s latest coronavirus relief plan suckers the media

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Donald Trump has a dilemma. Along with the rest of the Republican Party, he abhors the idea of enacting the kind of federal relief program that would actually help people and keep the nation's economy from collapsing completely in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. But that kind of substantive relief means giving ordinary working people money, which goes against the core organizing principle of the GOP, which is that government exists to line the pockets of the rich at the expense of everyone else.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump mocked for revealing Gettysburg as potential RNC speech location: ‘The site of your base’s biggest defeat!’

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might deliver his speech accepting the Republican Party's nomination for the presidency at either the White House or the historic battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

The choice of Gettysburg would be particularly interesting from a historical perspective, as it was the site of the key battle that sent the Confederacy on the road to defeat.

Many of the president's Twitter followers noted this fact, while also noting that the president himself has regularly defended the honor of Confederate generals who waged war against their own countrymen in order to keep Black Americans enslaved.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pigs at the trough: Here are the companies hogging COVID stimulus funds

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

The main cause for the stalemate in Congress over a new round of COVID stimulus funding is a belief by numerous Republicans that the federal government has been too generous to the unemployed. The enhanced jobless benefits created by the CARES Act need to be curtailed, they argue, to push people to return to work.

Those worrying about disincentives to work do not express similar concerns when it comes to assistance for businesses. Yet there are glaring examples of corporations that have exploited a variety of COVID programs to the hilt.

Take the example of the aviation sector. As shown in COVID Stimulus Watch, the Payroll Support Program (PSP) has provided about $20 billion in grants and $7 billion in loans not only to the major airlines but also to smaller passenger carriers, air cargo companies, airport service providers and others.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image