Quantcast
Connect with us

Kellyanne Conway explains White House shooting: People are ‘starting to lose it’ over Trump’s re-election

Published

11 mins ago

on

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday suggested that a shooting at the White House occurred because people are “starting to lose it” over the possibility of Donald Trump being president for four more years.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway commented on a Monday shooting that caused Trump to abruptly end his press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You saw the president resumed his duties,” Conway said. “That’s very Donald Trump also. The show must go on, the briefing went on.”

According to the White House adviser, “the violence that’s erupting all over the country is really the bigger story here.”

Conway then pointed out that over 400 people have been murdered in Chicago in 2020.

“What’s really regrettable is that I see these mayors in their press conferences and are really shameless but not blameless and not nameless,” she continued. “What is the most common word they say in their press conferences? Not police, no sympathy. ‘Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump! We will not have the president and the feds here!'”

“It means people are shoveling hate at police officers, shoveling hate at people who work here,” Conway opined. “I think that people are also worried that Donald Trump is going to get four more years and they’re starting to lose it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you see that here and elsewhere yesterday,” she insisted.

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway explains White House shooting: People are ‘starting to lose it’ over Trump’s re-election

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday suggested that a shooting at the White House occurred because people are "starting to lose it" over the possibility of Donald Trump being president for four more years.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway commented on a Monday shooting that caused Trump to abruptly end his press conference.

"You saw the president resumed his duties," Conway said. "That's very Donald Trump also. The show must go on, the briefing went on."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Listening to experts is elitist’: Idaho Republicans move to strip power from public health officials

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Idaho lawmakers are moving to strip the authority of public health districts to close schools in emergencies or require masks for safety reasons.

The legislature's Education Working Group voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposal to take away power from "elitist" public health officials and allow school boards to make those health-related decisions, reported Boise State Public Radio.

“We’re letting a few fearful people control the lives of those of us who are not fearful,” said Sen. Steven Thayn (R-Emmett).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump has a plan to steal the election — here’s the risky way Dem voters can thwart it: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been simultaneously attacking mail-in voting even as his administration's officials have been slowing down the United States Postal Service's deliveries in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie believes that the president is going to claim victory on election night if early results show him ahead, and then try to block the counting of any ballots that have been sent through mail.

Continue Reading
 
 