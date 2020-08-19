Kellyanne Conway snaps at ‘ridiculous’ reporter after he questions her mail-in voting misinformation

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday snapped at correspondent Brian Karem after he questioned the Trump administration’s attack on mail-in voting.

“Do you think you can be secure with a mail-in ballot?” Karem asked Conway during a Wednesday gaggle outside the White House.

“It depends,” Conway replied. “It can be but it depends.”

“On what?” Karem wondered.

“It depends on whether all the protocols are followed,” Conway asserted.

“If you’re going to make sure they’re being followed then [mail-in voting] should be safe,” Karem noted.

“No, that’s ridiculous on your part,” Conway fired back. “I just gave you examples of states where they had to disqualify ballots.”

Watch the video clip below.

NOW: ⁦@KellyannePolls⁩ says mail-in ballots can be accepted if protocols are followed. But, wait for it … pic.twitter.com/1yTQ8qMFXC — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 19, 2020