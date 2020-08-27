Quantcast
Connect with us

Kenosha shooter is the domestic terrorist Trump’s DHS detractor warned of: John Heilemann

Published

57 mins ago

on

John Heilemann (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace noted that former assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, Elizabeth Neumann, abandoned her support for President Donald Trump in a Republican Voters Against Trump video this week. And in an interview with Wallace on Wednesday, she warned that she and other staff witnessed the dramatic increase in white supremacist activity at the Department of Homeland Security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the period of 2017 to 2018, we started to see that rise of white supremacists agenda. I and my leadership at the Department of Homeland Security were clear we found the ideology behind white nationalism to be a growing threat,” Neumann recalled in the RVAT video. “A very common refrain I was asked was, ‘Does the president’s rhetoric make your job harder?’ The answer is yes. The president’s actions and his language are racist. Things like ‘fine people on both sides’ or ‘send them back to where they came from.’ Those words gave permission to white supremacists to think that what they were doing was permissible. I do think that the president’s divisive language is indirectly tied to some of the attacks we have seen in the last two years.”

John Heilemann explained that what was leaked of the president’s speech at the final night of the Republican Convention is a shaming of the “unrest in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and Kenosha,” which is just another way of saying Democratic cities are out of control.

There won’t be “any direct addressing of what we saw on video this week,” he anticipated. “We’re four days into this convention. Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times on Monday. Donald Trump has not said his name in four days. Donald Trump has only talked about Kenosha and the context yesterday of sending a tweet out that said, ‘We’re going to send federal forces in to get control of the city of Kenosha,’ in the context of the shootings that took place there. We now have a suspect in those shootings. We have a 17-year-old white kid. There’s video of that kid at a Donald Trump rally in the front row in Iowa on January 30th. That kid with a long gun who lives in Illinois, traveled up to Kenosha to get in the middle of this.”

He explained that the shooter is all over social media promoting “blue lives” and Trump’s values.

“That kid, that white 17-year-old kid who went up there, who is a domestic terrorist, is exactly what this former Trump administration official says is making our job harder,” said Heilemann. “Yes, he’s giving permission to domestic terrorists. I don’t know this 17-year-old kid, but you look at his social media and his profile, he looks like a white supremacist. If he’s not an out front, straight-up, white supremacist, then at the very least he is a terrorist. Anybody who leaves their home drives to another state and shoots two people on the street meets the legal definition of terrorism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He attacked Trump’s silence on the issue as another version of the permission structure that allows the rage and hate to take root and act with impunity.

“Again, I withhold judgment. We have not heard the president speak tonight, but so far we’re four days into this and what the president said and what he hasn’t said is exactly the problem and gives exactly the kind of implicit racially, incendiary message that allows this violence to take place and encourages it,” he closed. “And what that woman and many other people who have watched him over the last four years have pointed to as the problem.”

See the full commentary below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘What are these monsters doing?!’ Kenosha cops trigger outrage for cuffing Jacob Blake to hospital bed

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On Thursday, Jacob Blake was revealed to have been handcuffed to his hospital bed — even though he is already paralyzed from the waist down, and even though police refuse to disclose what they are charging him with.

The news triggered a new round of fury on social media.

So they've handcuffed a man they paralyzed and we don't know why or what he's been charged with or why he's in custody. Every day another outrage.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kenosha shooter is the domestic terrorist Trump’s DHS detractor warned of: John Heilemann

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace noted that former assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, Elizabeth Neumann, abandoned her support for President Donald Trump in a Republican Voters Against Trump video this week. And in an interview with Wallace on Wednesday, she warned that she and other staff witnessed the dramatic increase in white supremacist activity at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Over the period of 2017 to 2018, we started to see that rise of white supremacists agenda. I and my leadership at the Department of Homeland Security were clear we found the ideology behind white nationalism to be a growing threat," Neumann recalled in the RVAT video. "A very common refrain I was asked was, 'Does the president's rhetoric make your job harder?' The answer is yes. The president's actions and his language are racist. Things like 'fine people on both sides' or 'send them back to where they came from.' Those words gave permission to white supremacists to think that what they were doing was permissible. I do think that the president's divisive language is indirectly tied to some of the attacks we have seen in the last two years."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

White House threatens journalist with a ‘dossier’ over report exposing Trump’s self-dealing

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would “completely isolate” himself from the Trump Organization if elected president. But the Washington Post and other media outlets have done a great deal of reporting on the many ways in which Trump’s properties — from Mar-a-Lago in South Florida to his hotels and golf resorts around the world — have profited from his presidency. Some of that reporting can be found in an article that was written by reporters David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey and Joshua Partlow and published by the Post on Thursday morning, and one of the article’s revelations is that a White House spokesman resented the Post’s investigation so much that he was willing to threaten Fahrenthold with a “dossier.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image