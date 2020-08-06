Quantcast
'Kids are getting this disease': Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway over Trump 'misinformation'

Published

10 mins ago

on

Fox News host Sandra Smith interrupted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday while attempting to get answers about President Donald Trump’s “misinformation” about the risk of COVID-19 in children.

Smith spoke to Conway following a decision by Facebook and Twitter to take down Trump’s postings because of misinformation that claimed children are virtually “immune” from COVID-19.

The Fox News host noted that the Centers for Disease Control has determined that 7.4% of coronavirus cases are people under the age of 18.

“Kids are getting this disease,” Smith pointed out.

Conway reacted by insisting that “only one” child had died in New Jersey after becoming infected with COVID-19.

When the White House adviser tried to change the subject, Smith interrupted.

“But I want to stick to children though,” Smith said. “The debate right now is over the spread of misinformation by the president about children being nearly immune. Having under 18 kids get this disease 7.4% of the time is not ‘nearly immune.'”

The Fox News host reminded Conway that there was an outbreak in Mississippi after schools were opened.

“So is it helpful for the president to tell parents that children are nearly immune from this?” Smith asked. “And then have it factually spreading child to child in places like Mississippi where they’ve opened the doors to the schools?”

“The lockdown and the shutdown may work for Joe Biden in Delaware but it doesn’t work for the rest of the country,” Conway complained. “It doesn’t work for many of our school children. We can’t create a pandemic within a pandemic.”

Smith interrupted again: “That’s another conversation. The point is, the president in that interview on Fox & Friends yesterday morning said, ‘It’s going to go away like things go away.’ And that is something many people are taking issue with.”

Conway answered by attacking Twitter for removing the president’s tweet.

“When you have somebody that worked for Kamala Harris come out and announce that you’re banning the president’s tweet, you’re taking it down, that itself shows a political motivation,” Conway claimed. “And I think what many of these tech companies are doing now to the president, to conservatives, the shadow banning, the censoring, the selective engagement is election interference.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

The 1976 election — and why we can’t predict VP selections in advance

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

There’s a reason why vice presidential picks are impossible to predict: Even the presidential candidate who makes the decision rarely knows the choice in advance, because the final selection usually depends on an eleventh-hour turn of events that no one can fully anticipate. This was the case in the 1976 election, a rare moment when not two, but three, major-party candidates selected running mates. And in each of the three cases, the choices were eleventh-hour selections that pundits did not expect.

The vice presidential selection process held more importance than usual in 1976, because when the primaries ended in early June, neither the Republican incumbent Gerald Ford nor the Democratic frontrunner Jimmy Carter had enough delegates to secure his party’s nomination. Though Ford held a slight lead over his challenger, California governor Ronald Reagan, a grueling neck-and-neck primary race had left neither the conservative insurgent Reagan nor the centrist Ford with enough delegates to claim the nomination outright. Carter had a much more formidable lead over his primary opponents than Ford did, but a divided Democratic Party – with delegates split between multiple liberal candidates who still refused to concede after the last primary – meant that it was still theoretically possible for the party liberals to deprive the centrist Carter of the nomination if they could agree on a single alternative candidate. Fortunately for Carter, they did not, but the divisions in their parties meant that for both Carter and Ford, picking a running mate was about more than personal preference or general election considerations; it was also about uniting a fractured party in order to win over some wavering convention delegates and appease disgruntled party activists who had supported another candidate in the primaries.

Continue Reading
 

Trump has promised to stop evictions — but the GOP has a horrifying incentive to restart them

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Like the seasoned reality TV star that he is, President Trump is again creating a spectacle that distracts the masses from the nearly unbearable triple threats posed by a deadly pandemic, a downward-spiraling economy and emboldened agents of the state terrorizing the nation. Every single day, Trump claims he's done something he hasn't and will do something he cannot. Every few weeks he signs a nonsensical or illegal executive order so he can have a ceremony and pretend he's governing. Meanwhile, 156,000 Americans have died dead while he claims things are getting better every day. Republican recalcitrance — despite what the Trump administration claims — stands to materially harm millions, with the aim of benefiting the party electorally.

Continue Reading
 
 
