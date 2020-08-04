Kris Kobach ridiculed after losing comeback bid in Kansas: ‘Adios amigo’

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is the projected loser of the state’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Kobach, a longtime crusader against immigration, headed up President Donald Trump’s so-called “voter fraud commission” before it was disbanded after failing to identify any widespread instances of fraud.

Kobach unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Kobach’s defeat:

BREAKING: Kris Kobach, the former Kansas Secretary of State who headed up President Trump's short-lived voter fraud commission, loses in the Republican Senate primary to Rep. Roger Marshall, according to the @AP. — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) August 5, 2020

Kris Kobach's watch party is the most attended watch party in the history of watch parties. I know because Sean Spicer told me. pic.twitter.com/ZSA7leR5DY — Dave Matt (@davematt88) August 5, 2020

Kris Kobach for House: Lost Kris Kobach for Governor: Lost Kris Kobach for Senate: Lost — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) August 5, 2020

Kris Kobach lost his GOP Primary. LMAO!! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 5, 2020

On the one hand, this moves Kansas to safe R, on the other, LOL fuck Kris Kobach. https://t.co/lKuJmt5UYn — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 5, 2020

I know the national news from a Kobach loss is that it makes it harder for the Democrats to retake the Senate, but what does it say about the future of Trumpism after Trump that so many Republicans in a state like Kansas keep walking away from it? — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) August 5, 2020

Can't tell you how pleased I am to see Kris Kobach's face shoved in the dirt. Adios amigo. — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 5, 2020

3 things to be happy about tonight: 1. Kris Kobach not being in government

2. the craziest son of a bitch in the race theorem hitting its limit

3. Peter Thiel is sad and hopefully getting disenchanted with politics. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 5, 2020

As Kris Kobach goes off stage… … don't forget this: https://t.co/eao2p5WZDb — Taniel (@Taniel) August 5, 2020

On the bright side: Kobach will not be anywhere near the U.S. Senate come January — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 5, 2020

