WATCH: Jared Kushner lies about Trump’s remarks as he battles CNN host over birther attacks on Kamala Harris

After a conservative law professor questioned Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be Vice President based on her parents’ immigration status at the time of her birth, President Trump did his part to help promote the unsubstantiated claim, saying, “I just heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements and by the way the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer.”

During an interview this Friday, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, was asked by CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour why Trump would revisit racist birther-type tactics against another political adversary.

“The President was asked a question and he said he knew nothing about it, and now you’re insinuating this has something to do with race,” Kushner said before launching into a monologue about Trump’s “track record” regarding the “lowest black unemployment in the history of our country.” Kushner later accused the media of going down “rabbit holes” to create controversies “where one shouldn’t exist.”

Amanpour nevertheless pressed forward, asking Kushner if he would apologize on behalf of Trump for spreading disinformation. Kushner dodged the question, saying that Trump was about to do a press conference and that CNN reporters can ask him about it there.

Kushner claimed Trump just said "I don't know anything about that." No. Trump began: "I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements. And, by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer." https://t.co/QbsSYFpKcq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 14, 2020