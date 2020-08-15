Largest NYC police union endorses Trump reelection bid
NEW YORK — New York City’s biggest police union backed President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection Friday, as Trump slammed a “a left wing war on cops.”“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate.“That’s how important this is,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out …
Democratic National Convention will feature performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is days away and after the announcement of Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris for his Vice President, the DNC has announced more information about what the convention will be like.On top of the impressive list of speakers including Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders, the DNC has shared that Billie Eilish, The Chicks, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Still and more are all scheduled to perform.The convention, which will be held over four days beginning ... (more…)
Insurance industry front group to bombard Democratic Convention with ads attacking Biden-backed public option
The ads by the Partnership for America's Health Care Future fearmonger over potential tax hikes and recycle industry talking points against "government-controlled health insurance."
When Democrats convene for their party's virtual convention next week amid the backdrop of a global pandemic, media coverage of the event will be interspersed with insurance industry ads attacking the public option—a policy solution supported by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden—as a "one-size-fits-all approach" that would lead to "government-controlled health insurance."
Buying stamps won’t stop Trump from destroying the postal system
News of a financial crisis at the United States Postal Service (USPS) has led to a public call urging Americans to buy stamps to save the country's beloved mail system and prevent the delay of mail-in ballots in November's election. Articles published in both Hyperallergic and Lifehacker promoted the idea that buying stamps could save the USPS. Back in April, before Trump began gutting the post office for political reasons, people who cared about the postal service were urging others to buy stamps in the hope that this would save it.