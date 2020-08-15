Quantcast
Connect with us

Largest NYC police union endorses Trump reelection bid

Published

1 min ago

on

NEW YORK — New York City’s biggest police union backed President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection Friday, as Trump slammed a “a left wing war on cops.”“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate.“That’s how important this is,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Democratic National Convention will feature performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is days away and after the announcement of Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris for his Vice President, the DNC has announced more information about what the convention will be like.On top of the impressive list of speakers including Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders, the DNC has shared that Billie Eilish, The Chicks, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Still and more are all scheduled to perform.The convention, which will be held over four days beginning ... (more…)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Insurance industry front group to bombard Democratic Convention with ads attacking Biden-backed public option

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

The ads by the Partnership for America's Health Care Future fearmonger over potential tax hikes and recycle industry talking points against "government-controlled health insurance."

When Democrats convene for their party's virtual convention next week amid the backdrop of a global pandemic, media coverage of the event will be interspersed with insurance industry ads attacking the public option—a policy solution supported by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden—as a "one-size-fits-all approach" that would lead to "government-controlled health insurance."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Buying stamps won’t stop Trump from destroying the postal system

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

News of a financial crisis at the United States Postal Service (USPS) has led to a public call urging Americans to buy stamps to save the country's beloved mail system and prevent the delay of mail-in ballots in November's election. Articles published in both Hyperallergic and Lifehacker promoted the idea that buying stamps could save the USPS. Back in April, before Trump began gutting the post office for political reasons, people who cared about the postal service were urging others to buy stamps in the hope that this would save it.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image