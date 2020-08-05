LaTurner ousts incumbent GOP’s Rep. Watkins in Kansas 2nd District after voter fraud charges
Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner defeated embattled Republican Rep. Steve Watkins in the GOP primary Tuesday, three weeks after the freshman congressman was charged with voter fraud.LaTurner has 49% of the vote with more than 50% of precincts reporting in the Kansas 2nd Congressional District. Watkins has 31%, while former Kansas Secretary of Administration Dennis Taylor has 21% in the three-way GOP race.The Associated Press declared LaTurner’s GOP primary victory around 9:30 pm. He will go on to face Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who easily won the Democratic nomination with 76 % of the vot…
2020 Election
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s challenger hit with campaign finance complaint
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party officials charged Tuesday that Antone Melton-Meaux, the top challenger to incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, skirted campaign finance laws by hiding some of his top political consultants in next week’s nationally watched Democratic primary.A Federal Election Commission complaint obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune alleges that Melton-Meaux’s campaign violated federal election law by “conspiring to intentionally obscure” the identity of political consultants listed as limited liability corporations working on his challenge to Omar in a hot... (more…)
2020 Election
South Carolina poll shows Jaime Harrison in striking distance of Lindsey Graham — and a tight presidential race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new poll from Morning Consult put Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison within one percentage point of incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.According to the poll, 43% of voters said they would vote for the former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman, while 44% said they would go for the Seneca Republican.Though pollsters called the race “statistically tied,” many South Carolina voters have not committed to either candidate, according to the poll.Of the 741 likely South Carolinian voters surveyed online from July 24 to Aug. 2, 4% said they would vote for som... (more…)
2020 Election
