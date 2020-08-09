Lebanon information minister resigns over Beirut blast

Lebanon’s information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast killed more than 150 people and destroyed swathes of Beirut.

After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government, she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

A number of MPs also submitted their resignations a day earlier due to the explosions.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands took to streets in downtown Beirut in anti-government protests that demand the overhaul of the political system, days after massive explosions.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate that has been stored in the warehouse at Port of Beirut since 2014 may have caused the deadly explosions.