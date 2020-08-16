Quantcast
Connect with us

Lebanon president hedges over eventual peace with Israel in interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, pictured here in a file photo, seemed to leave the door open to eventual peace with the Jewish state, in an interview with French news channel BFMTV - DALATI AND NOHRA/AFP/File

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, ally of Israel’s arch-foe Hezbollah, seemed to leave the door open to eventual peace with the Jewish state, in an interview with French news channel BFMTV.

Lebanon has technically been at war with neighbouring Israel for decades, with tensions sporadically flaring in the border area in Lebanon’s south, stronghold of the Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked in an interview on BFMTV on Saturday whether Lebanon would be prepared to make peace with Israel, Aoun responded: “That depends. We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first.”

His statement came in the wake of an announcement Thursday that Israel would normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates, only the third Arab state to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel since its creation in 1948.

“It’s an independent country,” Aoun said of the UAE.

Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement has for years been politically allied with Hezbollah, enabling them to dominate parliament and the government, which resigned on Monday amid outrage over negligence that led to the deadly explosion at Beirut’s port that devastated the capital.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday of the Israel-UAE agreement that “it’s a betrayal of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people. It’s a knife in the back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A key point of contention between Lebanon and Israel concerns oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where both countries have sought bids for exploration in their exclusive economic zones.

The maritime border between the countries is disputed.

Aoun’s interview was aired in the aftermath of the Beirut blast on August 4 that killed 177 people and wounded at least 6,500 more, with many blaming systemic corruption and negligence of the entrenched political class for the disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Lebanese have demanded the ouster of the entire ruling class, dominated by ex-warlords from the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, including of Aoun.

Asked by the BFMTV journalist if he had thought of stepping down, Aoun said, “it’s impossible, there would be a vacuum”.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Expert explains how Trump has exploited our legal infrastructure to advance true fascism in America

Published

1 min ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

The debate over whether Donald Trump is a fascist is no longer confined to a narrow segment of the far left. It is now out in the open. Even mainstream columnists like the New York Times' Michelle Goldberg and the Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor and influential Democratic politicians, such as Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, have come to use the "F" word to describe our 45th commander in chief.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Katrina hero Russell Honoré goes on epic rant accusing Trump of making America ‘look stupid’

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré went on an extended and impassioned rant, attacking Donald Trump for hindering the Post Office and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is making the United States looks "stupid" in the eyes of the world.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the hero of the Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts noted the slowdown in receiving mail from the Post Office under the president's new Postmaster General and admitted that he had to leave his home to pick up medications because mail deliveries are running dangerously behind.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US Postal Service leaders can’t keep Trump’s lies — or their own stories — straight

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy claims that removing nearly 700 mail processing machines nationwide is a “routine” cost-saving measure, not a brazen attempt to steal the 2020 Presidential Election by suppressing the vote.

The hobbling of the United States Postal Service to rig the November election is also causing immense collateral damage. Delays in mail delivery hurt people on medications, in need of paychecks and pension checks to pay the rent and of legions of small business owners to ship goods to customers. Many of those suffering are Trump supporters so his scheme is unlikely to win more votes..

Continue Reading
 
 