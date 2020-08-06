LeBron James brushes off Trump blast: ‘We could care less’
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hit back at Donald Trump on Wednesday after the US President branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem “disgraceful.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player rebuked Trump’s comments in the aftermath of a 105-86 loss to Oklahoma City in the Orlando bubble as the league restarts following a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.
James smiled when asked about Trump’s comments that he did more for the black community than any president except maybe Abraham Lincoln, who freed slaves in the 19th Century.
Facebook, Twitter take aim at Trump ‘misinformation’
Facebook and Twitter took aim at US President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday over a video post in which he contended that children are "almost immune" to the coronavirus, a claim they said amounted to "misinformation."
In an extraordinary move, Facebook removed the clip from the president's account -- the first time it has taken down one of his posts for violating its content rules.
The video -- an excerpt from a Fox News interview -- "includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
California sues Uber, Lyft for driver wage theft
California has filed lawsuits against Uber and Lyft for alleged wage theft by misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, the Labor Commissioner's Office said Wednesday.
Classifying their drivers as independent contractors "has deprived these workers of a host of legal protections in violation of California labor law," the office said in a statement.
Under a California law that came into effect on January 1, workers are considered employees unless they are free from the company's control and perform work outside its usual line of business.
The law challenges the business model of the San Francisco-based rideshare platforms and others which depend on workers taking on "gigs" as independent contractors.
Coronavirus pandemic leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever
The indigenous peoples of the Amazon have already seen their homelands ravaged by illegal deforestation, industrial farming, mining, oil exploration and unlawful occupation of their ancestral territories.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic has magnified their plight, just as the forest fires are raging once more.
The Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, is a vital resource in the race to curb climate change -- it spans over 7.4 million square kilometers (2.85 million square miles).
It covers 40 percent of the surface area of South America, stretching across nine countries and territories: Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.