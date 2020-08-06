LeBron James brushes off Trump blast: ‘We could care less’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hit back at Donald Trump on Wednesday after the US President branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem “disgraceful.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player rebuked Trump’s comments in the aftermath of a 105-86 loss to Oklahoma City in the Orlando bubble as the league restarts following a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.

James smiled when asked about Trump’s comments that he did more for the black community than any president except maybe Abraham Lincoln, who freed slaves in the 19th Century.