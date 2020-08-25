Quantcast
Connect with us

Liberty professor says students are questioning their faith in the wake of Falwell Jr. scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Jerry Falwell, Jr. at Liberty University. White House photo.

Liberty University students are questioning their faith after it became clear that Jerry Falwell Jr. ignored the stringent morality rules of the conservative Christian Evangelical school.

In an interview with CNN, Karen Swallow Prior, who previously taught at Liberty now serves as a research professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, explained that many are struggling from the Falwell incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The kinds of things that have been revealed in the last couple of days have not come in isolation,” she explained. “There have been red flags for a long time. The kind of arrogance and authoritarian leadership that we experienced as faculty was really just a symptom of this lifestyle that was one that he thought he could do anything and get away with it.”

Liberty University has a very strict Honor Code that prevents homosexual relationships, alcohol consumption, sex outside of marriage and viewing of any entertainment that is not consistant with conservative standards.

“Liberty University maintains a conservative standard in its approach to the arts and entertainment. Media and entertainment that is inconsistent with Liberty’s standards and traditions (i.e. lewd Lyrics, anti-Christian message, sexual content, nudity, pornography, etc.) are not permitted on or off-campus,” the handbook says.

Prior went on to say that it became clear that money was put toward “other things” that were she said didn’t stop the university from growing but it didn’t further the mission of the university.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper noted that it isn’t the first time someone is hypocritical in the world of conservatism, professing one thing but doing another in their private lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s almost become a stereotype and predictable in some sense,” he said.

Swallow Prior said that both she as a person of faith and students have been hurt by this incident.

Students, she said, “are struggling and doubting their faith now. Most of the consequences are dire but ultimately it does point to the fact that the core of our belief is to put our faith in God not in men.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the interivew below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘We were vilified’: Black woman scolds MSNBC panel after Trump voter says ‘white America feels frustrated’

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

A panel of white women in North Carolina suggested this week that the Black community is making them seem like "bad people."

Ahead of the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, MSNBC's Chris Jansing presented the panel of North Carolina women who "continue to see the world through the lens of Donald Trump."

"Speaking for white America, we're not bad people," one white woman explained to Jansing. "We are very angry that African-Americans and the Black American community has been marginalized, victimized."

She continued: "So what happens is, it's like if you align yourself with Donald Trump, you're a racist."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has funneled $2.3 million worth of political contributions into his private companies: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

According to a report from Forbes this Tuesday, President Trump is shifting money from his donors to his business by paying his private companies for rent, food, lodging and other expenses, according to a review of the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

"The most recent expenses look familiar," Forbes reports. "The president accepted $38,000 in rent last month through Trump Tower Commercial LLC, the entity that owns his Fifth Avenue skyscraper. Since Trump took office, his campaign has paid that company $1.5 million, more than any other property in the Trump empire, according to an analysis of federal filings. The Republican National Committee also coordinated with the campaign to pay Trump Tower Commercial LLC an additional $225,000."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump loses the convention ratings battle on first night

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lost the first-night rating battle of the Republican convention. According to the Los Angeles Times, the first night of the Democratic convention scored a much better viewership than the GOP.

Night one for the GOP convention scored about 15.8 million viewers, which is a significant decline from Trump's 2016 views. By contrast, the Democratic Party averaged about 18.7 million viewers over the major broadcast networks and leading three cable channels, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. The Democratic National Committee reported 35 million live views of their video streams across the four-night convention.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image