Quantcast
Connect with us

Limo driver dies of COVID-19 after contracting the virus from guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A California limo driver has passed away from complications due to coronavirus, the Mercury News reports. Calixto Villanueva, 67, died on March 27, just weeks after he picked up Brazilian diplomats at San Francisco International Airport on March 8, according to a claim filed on Thursday. The diplomats had just flown in from Palm Beach, Florida, where they had attended a summit with Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several people at the event from the Brazilian contingent — along with Bolsonaro — had tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports. Villanueva wife, Tita Santos, also was infected.

“Pacific Workers’ filed the worker’s compensation claim Thursday with the Workers Compensation Appeals Board on behalf of Villanueva’s widow,” the Mercury News reports. “The claim does not seek any specific damages, and is against the limo company’s insurance, Liberty Mutual.”

Villanueva’s stepson is actor Nico Santos, who stars in the NBC series “Superstore” and the film “Crazy Rich Asians.” Santos spoke about his stepfather’s death, saying that while his death is devastating, “what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart.”

“We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘This is a RICO case’: Top Obama advisor urges Dems to ‘go to war for our country’ over Trump USPS attack

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

David Plouffe, the mastermind behind Barack Obama's historic 2008 presidential campaign who later became a Senior Advisor to the President, is urging Democrats to take action to stop President Donald Trump's attacks on the United States Postal Service. Trump on Thursday at least twice admitted his goal in blocking funding for the USPS is to stop Americans from voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve never needed Democrats in Congress more than we do now," Plouffe writes. "The whole enterprise is on the line. The Biden campaign has no oversight or fiscal power. Neither does the press. Letters, statements, outrage are not enough. Time to go to the mattresses. Now."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New leaked documents expose plans to ‘slow mail processing’ ahead of 2020 election

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

New documents obtained by Vice News show that the United States Postal Service is taking steps that officials say will "slow mail processing" ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Specifically, the documents show that "the United States Postal Service proposed removing 20 percent of letter sorting machines it uses around the country before revising the plan weeks later to closer to 15 percent of all machines."

In total, this means that more than 500 sorting machines will be taken offline ahead of this year's election, which is expected to see a record number of votes sent in by mail.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

In Kamala Harris, Biden chose the perfect prosecutor to go after ‘predator’ Donald Trump: columnist

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

In a column for the New York Times, Timothy Egan suggested that former Vice President Biden did an excellent job by selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be his running mate, saying her skills as a prosecutor will serve his presidential campaign well when making the case against the re-election of Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image