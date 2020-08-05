Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project ad burns ‘pampered princeling’ Jared Kushner as Trump’s ‘Secretary of Failure’

Published

11 mins ago

on

A new ad from the Lincoln Project takes aim at Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom it deems the president’s unofficial “Secretary of Failure.”

The ad begins by noting how President Donald Trump has given Kushner multiple important jobs during his tenure, and that Kushner has failed all of them.

“Jared’s not up to the task,” the ad states. “This pampered princeling has never met a problem that he couldn’t f*ck up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad then documents how Trump put Kushner in charge of coming up with a plan to contain the pandemic — and how there is still no plan even after more than 150,000 Americans have died from the disease.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Republicans have a clear favorite for Biden’s running mate

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Republicans are hoping Joe Biden picks Susan Rice as his running mate, because there's already a built-in wealth of Fox News programming against her.

President Barack Obama's former national security adviser has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories on the conservative network, so viewers are primed to fear and loathe her, reported Politico.

“I can’t think of anyone that is more polarizing who would fire up the base than Susan Rice,” said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, now a Fox News commentator. “They know her, and they don’t like her.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project ad burns ‘pampered princeling’ Jared Kushner as Trump’s ‘Secretary of Failure’

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump made a big legal gamble in the fight over his taxes — and it blew up in his face: legal expert

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for alleged tax fraud -- and New York-based attorney David Lurie says the president has no one but himself to blame for this information now being public knowledge.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Lurie explains how Trump "overplayed his hand" in his efforts to block Vance's office from gaining access to his taxes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image