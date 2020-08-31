Lincoln Project condensed Trump’s latest campaign speech to 104 seconds — and it’s amazing

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday to hold a 2020 re-election campaign rally despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump offered red-meat for his base in a speech that was widely criticized for its dishonesty.

The Lincoln Project, the group of former top Republican strategists seeking to elect Joe Biden in 2020, condensed Trump’s speech into 104 unhinged seconds of rage.

The video shows Trump in his own words, with comedic music and some visual jokes.

Watch: