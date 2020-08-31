Lincoln Project condensed Trump’s latest campaign speech to 104 seconds — and it’s amazing
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday to hold a 2020 re-election campaign rally despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump offered red-meat for his base in a speech that was widely criticized for its dishonesty.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top Republican strategists seeking to elect Joe Biden in 2020, condensed Trump’s speech into 104 unhinged seconds of rage.
The video shows Trump in his own words, with comedic music and some visual jokes.
Watch:
Trump’s New Hampshire speech in 104 seconds. pic.twitter.com/L4q9NtwbXq
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 31, 2020
2020 Election
Lincoln Project condensed Trump’s latest campaign speech to 104 seconds — and it’s amazing
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday to hold a 2020 re-election campaign rally despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump offered red-meat for his base in a speech that was widely criticized for its dishonesty.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top Republican strategists seeking to elect Joe Biden in 2020, condensed Trump's speech into 104 unhinged seconds of rage.
The video shows Trump in his own words, with comedic music and some visual jokes.
Watch:
Trump’s New Hampshire speech in 104 seconds. pic.twitter.com/L4q9NtwbXq
2020 Election
Viral new Lincoln Project ad features Joe Biden literally running for president and Trump, well, limping for president?
President Donald Trump does not work out, according to reports that reveal he believes, falsely, that the human body's energy is a finite resource.
Former Vice President Joe Biden apparently does, and in a new ad by the Lincoln Project, the difference could not be more stark.
It shows Biden literally running for president, and Trump, well, perhaps limping along.
The "Rocky" music doesn't hurt.
The video has gone viral, gaining 1.1 million views in just about eight hours.
Take a look, and enjoy.
64 days. Time to ramp up. pic.twitter.com/gC56ULXnS3
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell names USPS chairman, a veteran vote suppression expert, as director of his $130 million super PAC
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has just named Robert Duncan, the chairman of the U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors, to be a Director of his $130M super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund.
Chairman Duncan bypassed a long list of candidates recommended to become Postmaster General, and instead helped to install Louis DeJoy, the first postmaster general who had no experience at the USPS, into the role.
Former Hillary Clinton foreign policy spokesman Jesse Lerich noted the filing of the new paperwork listing Duncan's new role:
NEW: in paperwork filed minutes ago, USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan is listed as Director of Mitch McConnell's $130M super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund.https://t.co/vYxNfIag9F pic.twitter.com/ILOzdXcCPb