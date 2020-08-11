Quantcast
Lincoln Project hammers Trump for looming eviction crisis: ‘He doesn’t give a damn if you lose your house’

2 hours ago

A new ad from the Lincoln Project takes President Donald Trump to task for the looming eviction crisis that is facing millions of Americans who cannot afford to pay rent in the wake of the COVID pandemic-induced recession.

“It’s moving day for 25 million Americans,” the ad states. “Not by choice — but because the Trump evictions are starting soon.”

The ad goes on to accuse Trump of “wrecking” the economy with his negligent handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and then said he wouldn’t even support extending the monthly $600 enhanced unemployment benefits that have helped keep families afloat.

“The man in [the White House] doesn’t give a damn if you lose yours,” the ad concludes. “On November 3rd, remember: It’s America or Trump.”

Watch the video below.


More than 800 Georgia school district students under quarantine 6 days after Cherokee County schools reopen

11 mins ago

August 11, 2020

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that hundreds of students and teachers in the Cherokee County, Georgia school system are now under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure less than a week after the schools reopened.

"In the six days that Cherokee County schools have been in session, the north Georgia district has had to direct 826 students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, along with 42 teachers," reported Maureen Downey. "In following health guidelines, districts inform parents when a student has has close contract with — including sitting nearby — someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and advises 14 day quarantines at home. Most of the exposures to students have come from classmates, although a few cases involve teachers and staff who tested positive."

Purported ‘conservative news platform’ is actually run by Trump’s super PAC: report

30 mins ago

August 11, 2020

A purportedly independent right-wing news website is actually being run by President Donald Trump's super PAC.

According to The Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay, the recently launched American Herald website is actually the creation of America First Action, the political action committee that has spent tens of millions of dollars on the president's re-election campaign so far.

BUSTED: Racist vaccine hoax pushed by trolls posing as WHO official

34 mins ago

August 11, 2020

A verified Twitter account purportedly linked to a World Health Organization official claimed the Trump administration was secretly testing a coronavirus vaccine on Black Americans.

The bogus account, whose verification Twitter blames on a partner organization, uses similar tactics as the Iran-aligned "Endless Mayfly" network of inauthentic websites and personas to push disinformation and sow chaos, reported The Daily Beast.

“Recall your racist and secretive offer to WHO for coronavirus vaccine to be tested on poor Americans, black people of Birmingham, Alabama; prisoners and immigrants!" the account tweeted. "WHO has flatly rejected the offer, and firmly stated that clinical trials would only apply to volunteers."

