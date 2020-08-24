Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project staffs up — former RNC Chair Michael Steele joins the effort to fire Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael Steele -- MSNBC screenshot

According to an announcement from the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele will join their ranks as senior adviser.

“The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party,” the announcement quotes Steele as saying. “Sadly, we have witnessed its occupant devolve into preying upon fears and resentments with narcissism that nurtures only chaos and confusion. Leadership is needed now more than ever and I am proudly committed to resetting the course of our nation, standing once again for the future of my Party; and working with The Lincoln Project to help restore the purpose for sitting in that chair. I believe, like the majority of patriots, the office of the Presidency embodies who we are as Americans,” Steele continued. “It represents the heart of our compassion, the dreams of those who built this country both freed and enslaved, the eyes of those today that see both hope and despair, and the wisdom of each of us to make a meaningful difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steele was the first African American to serve as Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2007. He was also the first African American to serve as chairman of the RNC.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

DeJoy caught in lie about contact he’s had with Trump allies about vote-by-mail

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

There were at least two moments where Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was caught in lies about that he told the U.S. Senate when he testified last week.

Last week, he said that he didn't have any contact with Trump's people about the campaign and vote-by-mail efforts. This week, he decided he did. It's possible that at some point between the two hearings he did have contact, but there was no time for a follow-up.

"This is the first time DeJoy acknowledged that he had some communication with people in Trump's orbit about the continued attacks against voting-by-mail, many of which come from the President directly," CNN reported Monday. "DeJoy testified to the Senate last week that he had no direct contact with the Trump campaign during his tenure as postmaster general."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘An insult to voters’ intelligence’: Conservative slams Trump’s 2nd-term agenda as nothing more than ‘a magic wish list’

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Examiner this Monday, former House GOP candidate Quin Hillyer says that President Trump’s 49-point second-term “agenda” is a huge insult to the intelligence of his base.

"It’s not an agenda," Hillyer writes. "It’s a magic wish list. Trump might as well be promising voters he’ll sprinkle fairy dust on them to make them all princes and princesses."

Ultimately, the lack of specifics signifies that the GOP platform is simply a call for “supporting President Trump” and nothing else, according to Hillyer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Eric Trump whines about prosecutorial misconduct after facing fraud lawsuit from NY attorney general

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's son Eric was named in a civil case by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) for alleged fraud associated with the Trump Organization.

As part of the investigation, James will look into lies put on financial documents embellishing the size and worth of Trump's properties. James specifically asked the judge assigned to the case to demand Eric Trump comply with subpoenas for the company.

“Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. For months, the Trump organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image