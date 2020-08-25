Lincoln Project throws Republican convention warnings back in their faces in new ad

On Tuesday, the Never Trump conservative group the Lincoln Project released a new ad, based entirely on footage from the first night of the Republican National Convention.

The ad splices together a long list of speakers at the convention, from Charlie Kirk to Kimberly Guilfoyle to Tim Scott, lamenting the horrible state of America from civil unrest to economic misery — to point out that these things are, in fact, not what awaits the country if Joe Biden were to become president, but the contemporary reality in Trump’s America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: