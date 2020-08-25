Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project throws Republican convention warnings back in their faces in new ad

Published

1 min ago

on

Kimberly Guilfoyle (Screen Grab)

On Tuesday, the Never Trump conservative group the Lincoln Project released a new ad, based entirely on footage from the first night of the Republican National Convention.

The ad splices together a long list of speakers at the convention, from Charlie Kirk to Kimberly Guilfoyle to Tim Scott, lamenting the horrible state of America from civil unrest to economic misery — to point out that these things are, in fact, not what awaits the country if Joe Biden were to become president, but the contemporary reality in Trump’s America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Chaos in Idaho as anti-masker Ammon Bundy and his followers storm state’s House of Representatives

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Anti-government militia member Ammon Bundy and his followers stormed the Idaho state House of Representatives on Tuesday protesting vaccines, social distancing and other far-right topics. Protesters not only refused to wear masks, but some of them were armed as they rushed police.

"The clash was a manifestation of the anger and frustration from a vocal minority of far-right Idahoans that has been compounding over the last several months as the state has navigated its reopening amid the pandemic," reported Idaho Public Radio.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Becki Falwell denies sex with the pool boy in front of husband — but wishes Christians would be forgiving

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Jerry Falwell, Jr. and his wife Becki have had a tumultuous month.

The drama started on August 3rd when Falwell, Jr. posted and deleted pictures of him and a woman who was not his wife -- with both of them wearing unbuttoned pants.

[caption id="attachment_1650956" align="aligncenter" width="272"] Screen capture[/caption]

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump promised pardons to officials who illegally blocked refugees from the US — and then lied about it: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump promised to pardon U.S. immigration officials if they were caught breaking the law by blocking immigrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, from entering the country, a former top Department of Homeland Security official says. Federal law clearly says certain people, like refugees, must be allowed entry into the country.

“It was April of 2019," former Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor says, as The Washington Post reports. "We were down at the border, and the president said to the senior leadership of the Homeland Security Department behind the scenes we should not let anyone else into the United States."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image