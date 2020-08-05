Lindsey Graham scolded in Sally Yates hearing: ‘Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accused on Wednesday of interrupting former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates because she is a woman.
During a hearing about the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. elections, Graham grilled Yates over the decision to prosecute former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying about conversations with Russians.
As Yates tried to answer Graham’s questions, he repeatedly interrupted. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) reacted by admonishing Graham.
“Let her answer the question,” Leahy said. “Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off.”
“Yeah, thanks a lot, Sen. Leahy,” Graham shot back. “I really appreciate that. You’re very constructive.”
As Graham continued to press her, Yates asked for “just a second” to explain her answers.
“No!” Graham said. “Here’s what we’re going to do. I’m going to ask questions and you’re going to give me answers.”
Watch the video below.
"President Trump’s attack on voting by mail — a practice in effect since the Civil War, and used exclusively by some states and widely by others with virtually no sign of fraud — has been a transparent attempt to discredit an election he looks likely to lose," wrote Rubin. And because his conspiracy theories have caused GOP applications for absentee ballots to plunge, "this has set off alarm bells among Republican operatives in Florida, where many if not most voters in the mammoth elderly population will not go to the polls in person. What if they do not vote at all?"