Lindsey Graham scolded in Sally Yates hearing: ‘Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accused on Wednesday of interrupting former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates because she is a woman.

During a hearing about the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. elections, Graham grilled Yates over the decision to prosecute former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying about conversations with Russians.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Yates tried to answer Graham’s questions, he repeatedly interrupted. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) reacted by admonishing Graham.

“Let her answer the question,” Leahy said. “Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off.”

“Yeah, thanks a lot, Sen. Leahy,” Graham shot back. “I really appreciate that. You’re very constructive.”

As Graham continued to press her, Yates asked for “just a second” to explain her answers.

“No!” Graham said. “Here’s what we’re going to do. I’m going to ask questions and you’re going to give me answers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.