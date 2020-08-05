Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham scolded in Sally Yates hearing: ‘Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accused on Wednesday of interrupting former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates because she is a woman.

During a hearing about the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. elections, Graham grilled Yates over the decision to prosecute former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying about conversations with Russians.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Yates tried to answer Graham’s questions, he repeatedly interrupted. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) reacted by admonishing Graham.

“Let her answer the question,” Leahy said. “Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off.”

“Yeah, thanks a lot, Sen. Leahy,” Graham shot back. “I really appreciate that. You’re very constructive.”

As Graham continued to press her, Yates asked for “just a second” to explain her answers.

“No!” Graham said. “Here’s what we’re going to do. I’m going to ask questions and you’re going to give me answers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham scolded in Sally Yates hearing: ‘Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accused on Wednesday for interrupting former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates because she is a woman.

During a hearing about the investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. elections, Graham grilled Yates over the decision to prosecute former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying about conversations with Russians.

As Yates tried to answer Graham's questions, he repeatedly interrupted. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) reacted by admonishing Graham.

"Let her answer the question," Leahy said. "Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida man spits on boy for wearing mask in restaurant: ‘You now have the coronavirus’

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

A Florida man allegedly assaulted a child for wearing a mask at a restaurant.

Police said 47-year-old Jason Copenhaver spotted the boy sitting at a table wearing a mask at Ricky T's Bar and Grille in Treasure Island, and told the child to take it off, reported WTVT-TV.

Copenhaver also asked the child to shake his hand, and when the boy refused the older man grabbed his arm, leaned in close to his face and sprayed saliva on the boy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has crippled his own conspiracy theory about mail-in voter fraud: conservative columnist

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin argued that President Donald Trump has sabotaged his long-running conspiracy theory about mail-in voting being an invitation for widespread fraud, by admitting that his own state of Florida is perfectly competent at voting by mail.

"President Trump’s attack on voting by mail — a practice in effect since the Civil War, and used exclusively by some states and widely by others with virtually no sign of fraud — has been a transparent attempt to discredit an election he looks likely to lose," wrote Rubin. And because his conspiracy theories have caused GOP applications for absentee ballots to plunge, "this has set off alarm bells among Republican operatives in Florida, where many if not most voters in the mammoth elderly population will not go to the polls in person. What if they do not vote at all?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image