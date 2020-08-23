London’s Tower Bridge still shut to traffic after glitch
London’s famous Tower Bridge remained closed to traffic on Sunday after its two middle sections, which lift to allow tall ships to pass along the Thames river, became stuck open.”Tower Bridge remains open to pedestrians only at present,” tweeted the Corporation of London, which owns the bridge.The bridge’s visitor attractions, including a high-level walkway, remained open, it added.The bridge “experienced technical issues and was locked in a raised position” on Saturday afternoon, it said earlier.”Mechanics are working to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes,” the City of London Poli…
13 dead in crush at Peru party raided over virus violations
At least 13 people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Peru's capital where a party was being held despite a coronavirus ban on such gatherings, police said.
Latin America has been badly hit by the pandemic, and this month Peru reimposed stricter restrictions on movement.
The illegal birthday party on Saturday was organized on social media and drew a crowd of around 120 at the Thomas Restobar, the interior ministry said in a statement confirming the 13 deaths.
"Faced with the police operation, which did not use any type of weapon or tear gas, those attending the party tried to escape through the single exit, trampling each other and getting trapped in the stairway," the ministry said.
Gandhi’s iconic glasses sell for $340,000
A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi has sold in Britain for £260,000 (about 288,000 euros, $340,000), the auction house said.
"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.
"An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid."
Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.
The non-violent protestor gave the glasses to the vendor's uncle while he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa during the 1920s or 30s, said the auction house.
Vandals scrawl Holocaust-denying graffiti on memorial at French massacre village
Vandals have scrawled graffiti denying the Holocaust on a wall in the village that was the site of the France's biggest massacre of civilians by the Nazis during World War II.
France’s justice minister vowed on Saturday that those responsible would be brought to justice.
Officials in Oradour-Sur-Glane, near Limoges in central France, threw up a tarp to cover the graffiti discovered Friday on the wall at the entrance to the Center for Remembrance. The word “Lie” was scrawled on the wall, along with other graffiti, according to the regional paper Le Populaire du Centre. The inscription “Martyr Village” was crossed out.