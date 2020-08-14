Lots of red hats — but not many COVID masks — at Bedminster ‘Cops for Trump’ event with the president

Enhanced unemployment benefits have expired and there is still no deal on the next COVID-19 stimulus package, but the president of the United States left Washington, DC on Friday for yet another weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

“This weekend’s trip to Trump National Bedminster is the president’s 23rd since taking office, and will increase his golf-related taxpayer tab to $142 million in travel and security expenses,” HuffPost White House corresponded S.V. Dáte reported Friday. “Trump has already spent 268 days on golf courses that he owns in his 1,303 days in office, of which 85 have been at Bedminster.”

On Friday night, Trump held an event at his private, members-only golf course with members of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.

Here are some of the images and videos from the event:

Setting up at President Trump’s Bedminster golf club where he is hosting a gathering of NY police union members, virtually none of whom wear masks.

Flanking the stage are “COPS for Trump” and the “thin blue line” symbol flag. pic.twitter.com/CGrorOHHQp — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) August 14, 2020

Trump’s here at Bedminster, his New Jersey golf club. He’ll give an outdoor address to some NYC police. “Cops for Trump” signage, waiters circulating with hors d'oeuvres, and the campaign soundtrack — “Tiny Dancer,” etc — on the loudspeakers. pic.twitter.com/XrQTekiYLM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 14, 2020

The president with @RudyGiuliani (in sunglasses) at his mini rally style event. pic.twitter.com/lLWVAD65VE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 14, 2020

When I researched data on whether the protests led to new coronavirus cases one of the only situations I saw was a 25% spike in cases among LAPD officers, many of whom policed demonstrations unmasked. https://t.co/SMl1lG7swz — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 14, 2020

