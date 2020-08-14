Quantcast
Lots of red hats — but not many COVID masks — at Bedminster ‘Cops for Trump’ event with the president

Published

1 min ago

on

"Cops for Trump" event in Bedminster (screengrab)

Enhanced unemployment benefits have expired and there is still no deal on the next COVID-19 stimulus package, but the president of the United States left Washington, DC on Friday for yet another weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

“This weekend’s trip to Trump National Bedminster is the president’s 23rd since taking office, and will increase his golf-related taxpayer tab to $142 million in travel and security expenses,” HuffPost White House corresponded S.V. Dáte reported Friday. “Trump has already spent 268 days on golf courses that he owns in his 1,303 days in office, of which 85 have been at Bedminster.”

On Friday night, Trump held an event at his private, members-only golf course with members of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.

Here are some of the images and videos from the event:

