Louie Gohmert's daughter begs him to heed medical advice and not to follow Trump to 'an early grave'

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a statement posted to Twitter this Friday, the daughter of Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert said that her father contracted the coronavirus because he chose to ignore medical expertise.

Gohmert’s daughter Caroline, who is also a recording artist known as BELLSAINT, said that “wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue.”

“The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized,” her statement read. “My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID.”

“It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave,” she added.

Gohmert tested positive for the virus ahead of a planned trip with President Trump, forcing him to cancel.


Doctors fear Trump will lie about a vaccine to win the election

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

There is a fear among many that the so-called "October Surprise" won't be another international scandal at the White House, but President Donald Trump announcing a vaccine, whether there is one or not.

Washington Post political columnist Greg Sargent explained in his Monday column that scientists are issuing a warning in a series of New York Times interviews. Either Trump will like and announce a vaccine that isn't ready or he'll rush the process to ensure a vaccine is ready, whether it is or not. Some of the scientists even work for the American government and have updated information on the status of a vaccine.

2020 Election

GOP strategists fear a Kris Kobach nomination could cost Republicans greatly: 'The Senate majority runs through Kansas'

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

In Kansas’ Republican senatorial primary, voters will choose between former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Rep. Roger Marshall — who some GOP strategists believe is by far the more electable of the two. And according to Politico’s James Arkin, one of the prominent Republicans who is sounding the alarm is Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Although Kobach and Marshall are both hard-right politically, Kobach is more extreme — so extreme that even in deep red Kansas, he lost a gubernatorial race to a centrist Democrat in the 2018 midterms. That Democrat, Laura Kelly, is now governor of Kansas, where Kobach was a leading promoter of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory during the 2010s.

Continue Reading
 
 
