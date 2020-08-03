Louie Gohmert’s daughter begs him to heed medical advice and not to follow Trump to ‘an early grave’

In a statement posted to Twitter this Friday, the daughter of Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert said that her father contracted the coronavirus because he chose to ignore medical expertise.

Gohmert’s daughter Caroline, who is also a recording artist known as BELLSAINT, said that “wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue.”

“The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized,” her statement read. “My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID.”

“It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave,” she added.

Gohmert tested positive for the virus ahead of a planned trip with President Trump, forcing him to cancel.