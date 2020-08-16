Quantcast
‘Lucky’ Chinese phone number fetches $300,000 at online auction

1 min ago

Beijing (AFP) – A “lucky” mobile phone number has sold for a whopping 2.25 million yuan ($300,000) after hundreds of people vied online for the right to use the apparently auspicious string of digits.The number ends in five eights, a sought-after combination in China as the word “eight” in Mandarin sounds similar to the word for “prosperity”.The number was among assets seized and ordered auctioned by a court in Beijing, and an online sale attracted more than five thousand bids between Saturday and Sunday.Phone users in China — especially companies seeking to impress clients and business partn…

COVID-19

Israeli and UAE firms join forces in coronavirus research

1 min ago

August 16, 2020

Abu Dhabi (AFP) - Firms from the United Arab Emirates and Israel have signed an agreement to jointly develop research and studies on the novel coronavirus, the UAE's state WAM agency reported.The business deal comes days after a surprise political agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalise relations, a historic shift which will make the Gulf state only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.The UAE's APEX National Investment and Israel's TeraGroup signed the "strategic commercial agreement" late Saturday in Abu Dhabi, WAM said in a statement."We a... (more…)

2020 Election

Trump grabs spotlight but reclusive Biden leads in the polls

1 min ago

August 16, 2020

Washington (AFP) - Despite being gaffe-prone, getting up in years and barely heading out on the campaign trail, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in the polls as the coronavirus epidemic and economic crisis make the November presidential election a referendum on Donald Trump.The COVID-19 outbreak has stripped Trump of his beloved campaign rallies but he has made the most of his White House pulpit to remain in the public eye.The 77-year-old Biden, on the other hand, has held few campaign events, spending most of his time since mid-March at home in Wilmington, Delaware.   Biden's sparse public sched... (more…)

2020 Election

Can Trump do the impossible? He thinks so

6 mins ago

August 16, 2020

Bedminster (United States) (AFP) - Maybe it was the beautiful sunset, or the crowd of tough-looking men cheering his name, or even some reassurance from secret polling, but Donald Trump did not sound like a president who risks humiliation in less than 80 days.Standing on the steps of his luxury golf clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump addressed supporters from the New York Police Department union, as it announced its endorsement.And with the practiced enthusiasm of a real estate magnate who spent a lifetime selling shiny dreams, he offered them electoral fantasy.He told them he was not ... (more…)

