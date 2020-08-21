Maddow reveals the fear that will haunt Donald Trump during the RNC Convention
The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” reported how President Donald Trump’s fear that Steve Bannon will flip on him and cooperate with federal prosecutors adds a new layer to next week’s Republican National Committee Convention.
Maddow was reviewing Friday’s front pages to see how Democrats’ convention was playing.
The host noted that a few newspapers put coverage of Bannon’s arrest above coverage of Biden’s Thursday evening convention speech.
Maddow noted “the president and White House are having to pretend once again, yeah, the president definitely barely knows the newly arrested guy. Definitely isn’t somebody who ran his campaign and served as senior adviser for months in the White House.”
Maddow played a clip of Trump attempting to distance himself from Bannon, noting he did the same with Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and Roger Stone.
“We are now, interestingly, starting to see headlines sourced to him bragging about how he very much knows the president and is still in contact with the president. Steve Bannon is thought to be facing a considerable sentence if he’s convicted here. Theoretically, based on the theoretical maximum sentence for these crimes, decades in prison. Realistically more like six to nine years he’s facing.”
“If he’s under pressure from prosecutors to help them with other crimes he knows about, if he’s under pressure from prosecutors to become a cooperating witness like he was in the Roger Stone trial in order to potentially earn leniency on the multiple felony charges he’s facing himself, it’s more dramatic than usual for the president to say he couldn’t pick Steve Bannon out of a lineup.”
“The prospect president has to once again manage somebody under serious federal criminal pressure themselves, thinking about their own life and mortality, and weighing whether or not to flip on the president — fact he’s having to consider that again because of all the people around him arrested and charged and pled guilty to felonies since he’s been in prison, he’s having to deal with that again now heading into the convention,” Maddow noted. “That’s not the normal background noise while the nominating conventions are happening.”
Watch:
2020 Election
5 key takeaways from Democrats’ virtual nominating convention
A unified party, an on-point Joe Biden and his rising-star running mate are among the upshots from the Democratic National Convention, which drew on party nobility like the Obamas while showcasing the next generation.
The four-night affair drew millions of likely voters to, due to the coronavirus pandemic, an untested format: an all-virtual mix of live and pre-recorded content serving as both a lengthy political TV ad and a mirror on America.
Here are five key takeaways.
United front
"It's time for us, for we the people, to come together," Biden, 77, said. And the sometimes fractious Democrats did, backing up their nominee while seeking to make the election a referendum on Trump's presidency.
2020 Election
Republicans to make the case for four more years of Donald Trump at RNC Convention
The Republican Party is to make its case next week for four more years of President Donald Trump after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden wrapped up his party's convention with a vow to end what he called a "chapter of American darkness."
With the nation digesting the impact of an unprecedented all-virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Friday intensified his attacks on Biden as Republicans sought to flesh out their counterprogramming to the Democratic convention.
The Democratic Party released figures Friday that suggest it set a high bar for its event, raising $70 million during the four days and generating 122 million views on network and cable television as well as digital livestreams.
2020 Election
Texas GOP denies their ‘We are the storm’ slogan is a shout-out to conspiracy theorists
Shortly after Allen West took over as the Texas GOP chair last month, he gave the party a new slogan — "We are the storm" — and plastered it everywhere: fundraising emails, social media accounts, even on T-shirts and hats for sale.
West, a former Florida congressman, indicated he drew inspiration for the slogan from an unattributed quote that he likes: "The devil whispers to the warrior slyly can it withstand the coming storm. The warrior responds, 'I am the storm.'" Others, however, saw something more nefarious: a dog whistle to the QAnon conspiracy movement — the one that President Donald Trump notably declined to denounce Wednesday, saying he did not know much about it while also speaking favorably of its followers.