Manhattan DA seeking to reinstate fraud charges against ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort may be facing even more charges. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is seeking to reinstate charges of mortgage fraud it previously dropped.
“The Manhattan DA’s office argued, according to court filings, that the state’s double jeopardy law contains an exception that would allow the case to proceed,” ABC News reports, noting that the case had been “dismissed in December due to its similarity to earlier federal charges.”
But according to court documents the Manhattan DA’s office believes there is a legal means to prosecute Manafort anyway.
“[The statute] permits a successive prosecution where the offenses in the second prosecution contain different elements and the defining statutes were designed to prevent very different kinds of harm or evil than the offenses in the first prosecution,” the court document states.
Manafort was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison, but is now serving in home confinement due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Earlier Thursday Trump 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon, was indicted on fraud charges.
Trump campaign falls flat after federal judge asks them for examples of mail-in ballot fraud
After being asked by a Pennsylvania federal court judge to show evidence of its claims of fraud in the state's mail-in voting system, the Trump campaign has only been able to show a handful of cases of election fraud in recent years, none of which were mail-in ballots, The Intercept reports.
"The campaign is suing Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and each of the state’s county election boards to prevent election administrators from providing secure drop boxes for mail-in ballot returns," writes The Intercept's Richard Salame. "These drop boxes allow voters to return their mail-in ballots by hand, without sending them through the postal system and risking delays."
‘It’s a cover-up’: White House accused of hiding Mnuchin’s role in recruiting Postmaster General DeJoy
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday accused the Trump White House of covering up the role Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin played in recruiting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor with no prior experience working for the U.S. Postal Service.
In a letter to Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, Schumer wrote that as part of his investigation into DeJoy's selection and unanimous appointment in May, his office "learned of the role Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had with the Postal Board of Governors, including through meetings with individual governors as well as phone calls with groups of governors, which has not been previously disclosed by the board."
Amazon indigenous protesters vow indefinite roadblock
Armed with spears and bows, dozens of indigenous protesters in Brazil vowed Thursday to maintain a roadblock on a key highway until the authorities listen to their demands for help fighting COVID-19 and deforestation.
Members of the Kayapo Mekranoti ethnic group have been blocking highway BR-163 through the Amazon since Monday outside the northern town of Novo Progresso.
But they vowed that they would no longer lift their blockade periodically to let truckers through, as they had done for the past two days.
"We're going to stay right here until the government sends its representatives to talk with us," one protest leader, Mudjere Kayapo, told AFP.