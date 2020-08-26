Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants
The Warsaw zoo said Wednesday it will start giving its elephants medical marijuana as part of a ground-breaking pilot project to test how it reduces their stress levels.
Medical cannabis has been used worldwide to treat dogs and horses but “this is probably the first initiative of its kind for elephants,” Agnieszka Czujkowska, the veterinarian in charge of the project, told AFP.
The zoo’s three African elephants will be given liquid doses of a high concentration of the relaxing cannabinoid CBD through their trunks.
The veterinarian said the CBD neither causes euphoria nor harmful side effects on the liver and kidneys.
“It’s an attempt to find a new natural alternative to the existing methods of combating stress, especially pharmaceutical drugs,” Czujkowska told AFP.
The project, she said, comes at an opportune time as the zoo’s herd has recently had to cope with the death of its alpha female.
The zoo monitors the elephants’ stress by checking their hormone levels and through behavioural observation.
Czujkowska said it will take around two years before her team has any conclusive results.
If successful, the initiative could then be tried with other animals living in captivity.
“Contrary to what some would imagine, the elephants won’t be using cannabis pipes nor will they be getting huge barrels of it” to match their size, Czujkowska said with a laugh.
The initial doses will be comparable to those given to horses: a vial’s worth of a dozen drops of CBD oil, two or three times a day.
“The female Fryderyka has already had a chance to try it and she didn’t say no,” Czujkowska said.
Poaching has decimated the world elephant population, which slumped in Africa from several million at the turn of the 19th century to around 400,000 today.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
‘Not that I can think of’: MSNBC talks to Trump supporter who can’t name single reason to vote for him
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn't explain why.
"What do you plan to do with your vote in November?" a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.
"Of course," Dinapoli said. "Trump! He's the only president I could ever relate to."
"Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he'd do and that he's done that you're really happy with?" the MSNBC reporter pressed.
"Not that I can think of," Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. "I'm just glad he's there. Like I said, I feel secure."
Breaking Banner
Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse arrested for murder after cops let him flee out of state
An Illinois teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a demonstrator in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting late Tuesday during a clash between protesters of police brutality and right-wing militia group members.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Postal Service board chair under fire over little-noticed RNC appearance backing ‘four more years!’ for Trump
"It certainly doesn't give the American public confidence that he and the Trump donor that he helped install as postmaster general are going to take concerns about voting by mail and about potential partisanship seriously."
Robert Duncan, the Trump-appointed chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors who previously served as head of the Republican National Committee, is facing backlash over his little-noticed appearance in a prerecorded GOP convention video Monday night and calls to resign for his past role in the party's nationwide voter suppression efforts.