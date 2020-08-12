Mark Esper Out? Trump has had more defense secretaries than any other president – he’s about to need another one
Turnover in the Trump administration is legendary, far more than under any U.S. president in history. President Donald Trump has already installed five Secretaries of Defense, including three in an “acting” capacity. In the history of the Dept. of Defense, no president has had as many Defense Secretaries, even those Commanders-in-Chief who served two terms.
On Wednesday Bloomberg News reported Trump has been talking about replacing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Astonishingly, the White House responded to the report, and did not deny it.
“President Trump has assembled an incredible team at the White House and across the federal government who have accomplished undeniable successes on behalf of the American people,” the White House said in a statement to CBS News, all of which is a lie.
“We have no personnel announcements at this time nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a 2nd term.”
Bloomberg News adds: “One person said Esper has told people close to him that he intends to leave regardless of the election’s outcome, meaning he could exit the administration about two months before Trump does, if the president loses.”
“Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters ‘bounties’ for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.”
Sec. Esper tweeted this after Bloomberg’s report was published. A warning?
A strong military requires more than defense dollars. It demands preparation. Good work, @USMC @MrfDarwin. pic.twitter.com/Kca11jAbXV
— Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) August 12, 2020
Regardless, Esper’s role as Defense Secretary is apparently soon coming to an end.
Mark Esper Out? Trump has had more defense secretaries than any other president – he’s about to need another one
Turnover in the Trump administration is legendary, far more than under any U.S. president in history. President Donald Trump has already installed five Secretaries of Defense, including three in an "acting" capacity. In the history of the Dept. of Defense, no president has had as many Defense Secretaries, even those Commanders-in-Chief who served two terms.
On Wednesday Bloomberg News reported Trump has been talking about replacing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Breaking Banner
Lincoln Project’s George Conway reminds Kanye West and Jared Kushner that coordinating is illegal
It was reported this week that Kanye West and Jared Kushner were spotted together in Colorado. Kushner is not only a senior White House aide, he's also the unofficial campaign chair of President Donald Trump's reelection.
The New York Times reported that President Trump's son-in-law met with West after he and his wife Ivanka attended a massive Trump campaign PAC meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Kushner, who has never worked in politics or government, appears not to know that such coordination is illegal.
As Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway explained, it's something that could actually land West and Kushner criminal charges.
COVID-19
France sees most new daily COVID-19 cases since May
More than 2,500 new coronavirus cases were registered in France in 24 hours in the sharpest increase since May, government data showed on Wednesday, as officials said indicators were "clearly worsening".
Of 600,000 tests over the past week, more than 11,600 were positive, the health ministry's DGS public health division said.
At 2.2 percent, the weekly rate of positives was up from 1.6 percent the week before, confirming "increased viral circulation", it added.
"Indicators used for tracking the epidemic on French territory have clearly worsened in recent days," the DGS said.