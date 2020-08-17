Mary Trump and Tony Schwartz to headline event for Super PAC seeking to oust Donald Trump: report
Two bestselling authors who have known President Donald Trump for decades are headling an event for a liberal Super PAC campaigning against the president.
“Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is doing a virtual event with Democratic donors to American Bridge tomorrow evening,” New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported Monday. “She’ll be doing a conversation with former Trump ghostwriter Tony Schwartz.”
Mary Trump is the author of 2020 bestselling book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Schwartz is the co-author of the president’s bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal.
“Mary Trump’s book is extremely critical of President Trump and has been a best-seller but actively headlining a Democratic super PAC event is a new step in terms of political engagement,” Goldmacher noted.
WATCH: Trump makes shocking claim that if he loses it is proof the election was ‘rigged’
President Donald Trump on Monday continued to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election by claiming that he would win an fair election.
“The only way we're going to lose this election is the election is rigged," Trump told supporters at a rally in Oshkosh.
Of course, it is entirely possible for the election to be fair and result in Trump losing.
Public polling on the race shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in national polls and in polls of key battleground states.
Trump finishes by telling the crowd to make sure their vote is counted. “The only way we lose this election is if it’s rigged.” @fox11news pic.twitter.com/RZcKzGVS3i
Watch Fox News cut away from Trump speech as he makes an outrageous claim about the 2020 campaign
President Donald Trump on Monday addressed supporters at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
As Trump argued he was competitive in New York in 2020, Fox News cut away from his speech.
Election forecasters do not believe Trump has any chance of winning New York in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump lost the state by over 22% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton winning 59% of the vote while Trump only received 37%.
Trump, who has long been known as a New Yorker, moved his residence to Florida after being elected president.
LOL. Fox News cut away from Trump's speech as he delusionally talked about how he plans to win New York in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oen8auBHb8