Mary Trump asks three key questions about her uncle’s attack on voting by mail
President Donald Trump attacked voting by mail in a White House briefing on Monday.
Trump was asked a question on the topic by a reporter for the far-right cable news network OANN.
Trump threatened an executive order against mail-in voting, but did not provide specifics.
The President says he has a right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting pic.twitter.com/SXvTveV8NA
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 3, 2020
Mary Trump, the president’s psychologist niece who wrote the bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, had three key questions:
Has any reasonable American ever
–doubted the validity of mail-in ballots?
–questioned the value of the postal service?
–questioned the legitimacy of an election before a single vote is cast?
Why are these being questioned now?#SaveTheUSPS #protectmailinvoting #Biden2020
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 3, 2020
Read a transcript of Trump’s briefing:
"Are you considering at any point an executive order concerning mail ballots?" Basically "yes, and"-ing the president on a premise that makes no sense.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 4, 2020