Mary Trump asks three key questions about her uncle’s attack on voting by mail

President Donald Trump attacked voting by mail in a White House briefing on Monday.

Trump was asked a question on the topic by a reporter for the far-right cable news network OANN.

Trump threatened an executive order against mail-in voting, but did not provide specifics.

The President says he has a right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting pic.twitter.com/SXvTveV8NA — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 3, 2020

Mary Trump, the president’s psychologist niece who wrote the bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, had three key questions:

Has any reasonable American ever –doubted the validity of mail-in ballots?

–questioned the value of the postal service?

–questioned the legitimacy of an election before a single vote is cast? Why are these being questioned now?#SaveTheUSPS #protectmailinvoting #Biden2020 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 3, 2020

Read a transcript of Trump’s briefing:

