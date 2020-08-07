Quantcast
Connect with us

Mask-hating Trump supporter banned from local store after she ‘rammed someone with a cart’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

A woman who was permanently banned from entering a local hardware store for refusing to wear a face mask tells Vox that she’s proud that her defiance of public health standards got her kicked out.

In an interview, a Wyoming resident named Jacqueline says that her local Menards home and garden store has told her that she is no longer allowed to shop there for refusing to wear a face mask on two separate occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she was still allowed to shop at the store after the first time she came in without a face mask, she was permanently given the boot when she got into a physical altercation with an employee during her second trip to the store.

“Jacqueline says a worker pushed her, the store says she rammed someone with a cart — and management called the police to file a report,” reports Vox.

Despite this, however, Jacqueline says she has no regrets about her behavior.

“They don’t have to ban me because I’ll never go back again,” said the woman, who also referred to the entire pandemic as “COVID scam garbage.”

“They’re all saying this so that they can make the president look bad, so they can cause the problems they are causing,” she told Vox.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How the NRA’s new legal woes will cripple GOP candidates in November

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

It was announced this week that the New York attorney general is filing a suit against the National Rifle Association over fraud and saying that they must close down. It's a case that was part of an 18-month investigation that revealed the gun lobbying group is "fraught with fraud and abuse." Now, the NRA is faced with trying to convince the public that they're still relevant.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the lavish spending on clothing for the group's CEO, internal disputes, and questions about foreign donations are all crashing together just in time for the 2020 election. After spending millions to elect President Donald Trump, the NRA now struggles with its credibility.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new ad campaign falsely paints him as an anti-war peacenik

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

The Trump campaign is launching a new ad blitz that tries to paint a picture of President Trump as some sort of anti-war peacenik. But as Gizmodo's Matt Novak points out, the ad also mentions that Trump likes to dabble in targeted assassinations.

"In fact, those assassinations are central to Trump’s idea of 'peace,' and in many ways, Trump’s entire foreign policy stance seems to be a 21st century version of President Eisenhower’s covert actions in Iran, Cuba, and Guatemala," Novak writes.

The ads, which feature phrases like “Make Peace Not War” and “Support Peace” in 1960s-style hippie lettering, look like a "10-year-old kid trying to do a school art project about the 1960s," according to Novak.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Democrats have authority to enforce subpoena against ex-White House counsel Don McGahn: Appeals court

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

A circuit court has upheld a House subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court found that the House Judiciary Committee has the authority to enforce the subpoena as part of the legislative branch's oversight duties.

The ruling finds that House Democrats have the standing to bring a lawsuit against McGahn to enforce their subpoena, which could trigger a White House petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It's not clear when the former White House attorney would be compelled to testify about claims in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, among other subjects.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image