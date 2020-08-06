Quantcast
Connect with us

Mask-hating Trump supporter refuses to leave DMV building even though she has no reason to be inside

Published

6 mins ago

on

A video is circulating on social media showing a maskless Trump supporter refusing to leave a Ohio DMV building, saying that she wants to accompany her boyfriend.

The woman, identified as Anna Peric, was asked to leave by employees and customers because she wasn’t wearing a mask. In a post to her Facebook page, Peric said that an employee of the DMV had no right to enforce the state’s mask mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told him that he CAN NOT TELL ME WHAT TO DO WITH MY BODY. He then said I need to leave bc me being inside with Marc exceeded the space available,” Peric wrote. “I asked to see the occupancy permit. I left the building and stood outside. The mob-crowd outside then began to yell things at me. One guy inside his truck called me a b*tch. Another younger guy said ‘I dont care about the facemask, why do you have to be an expletive’.”

In the video, the DMV employee repeatedly tells her that she has to wear a mask if she’s going to be in the building.

“It’s a mandate. It’s not a law. Your job is not to enforce mandates,” she tells him.

“I’m being given a pretty hard time here about not being able to stand next to my boyfriend without wearing a mask,” Peric says as she continues walking towards the DMV counters.

When the employee threatens to call the police, Peric’s boyfriend tried to reason with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cops are going to come here. You don’t want that s**t again,” he tells her.

On her Facebook page, Peric has shared content promoting Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Watch the full video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mask-hating Trump supporter refuses to leave DMV building even though she has no reason to be inside

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

A video is circulating social media showing a maskless woman refusing to leave a Ohio DMV building, saying that she wants to accompany her boyfriend.

The woman, identified as Anna Peric, was asked to leave by employees and customers because she wasn't wearing a mask. In a post to her Facebook page, Peric said that an employee of the DMV had no right to enforce the state's mask mandate.

"I told him that he CAN NOT TELL ME WHAT TO DO WITH MY BODY. He then said I need to leave bc me being inside with Marc exceeded the space available," Peric wrote. "I asked to see the occupancy permit. I left the building and stood outside. The mob-crowd outside then began to yell things at me. One guy inside his truck called me a bitch. Another younger guy said 'I dont care about the facemask, why do you have to be an expletive'."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the excuse the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre used for covering up his luxury yacht trips in the Bahamas

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The New York State Attorney General Office's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association contains a number of allegations involving fraud and self-dealing at America's largest gun rights group.

One such allegation involves NRA chief Wayne LaPierre's frequent stays in the Bahamas on a luxury yacht owned by the principle stakeholder of several businesses that have done business with the group.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dem challenger says ‘Lindsey Graham is scared’ as new poll shows a virtual tie in Senate race

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The person running to take Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's seat this November is feeling pretty confident, WACH Fox57 reports.

"Even in this current crisis, that folks realize that Lindsey Graham has been in Washington, DC for well over 25 years and he's not addressing the issues that are really important," former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman and Senate candidate Jaime Harrison said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image