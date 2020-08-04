Quantcast
Massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

Published

2 hours ago

on

A huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shaking buildings, shattering windows and sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

The loud blast in Beirut‘s port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

Preliminary reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut port.

“Buildings are shaking,” tweeted one resident, while another wrote: “An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away”.

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

AFP


'Idiot' Trump mocked after struggling to pronounce Yosemite: 'And he questions Biden's cognitive abilities?'

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Trump was on the receiving end of internet mockery after it became apparent that he doesn't know how to pronounce the word "Yosemite."

During a speech on Tuesday at the White House following the signing of the "Great American Outdoors Act," Trump twice pronounced Yosemite as "yo-Semite."

https://twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/1290664848620236800

Naturally, Trump's critics on Twitter were a little taken aback that a president of the United States doesn't know how to pronounce a word that most people take for granted.

https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/status/1290691125011820544

Neil Young takes legal action against Trump's campaign for swiping his music

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Rock legend Neil Young announced plans to sue President Donald Trump for using songs without permission at campaign events.

The musician had asked the Trump campaign to stop playing “Rockin’ In The Free World” -- which he first played at an event announcing his candidacy -- and other songs from his lengthy career, but Young finally saw enough after federal agents clashed with protesters in Portland and elsewhere, reported Stereogum.

"There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue," Young said last week. "But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform into our streets. His idea. He ordered this himself. This is all DJT. He told them to wear camouflage, use unmarked vehicles to take people away, innocent people peacefully protesting — their constitutional right as US citizens. Trump’s troopers attacked a NAVY Vet, who was presenting no threat to them, despite their lame excuses."

Kayleigh McEnany dodges question about COVID-19 in schools by claiming reporter didn't ask at the right time

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday refused to answer the question of a reporter who declined to talk over a colleague.

During her daily White House briefing, McEnany said that she would not answer Yamiche Alcindor's question about Israel's COVID-19 outbreak in schools because she did not ask it fast enough.

"Israel reopened schools, there was an outbreak, students got sick," Alcindor explained as McEnany repeatedly tried to recognize another reporter.

"I have called on you and you didn't ask your question," McEnany said.

Alcindor pointed out that she had paused before answering the question so another reporter could finish speaking.

