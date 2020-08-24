Quantcast
Matt Gaetz panned for RNC speech: ‘You are Florida Man’

Published

14 mins ago

on

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore)

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took the stage to give a speech attacking Joe Biden and promoting the GOP.

Commenters on social media ridiculed the speech — many of them mocking his appearance, and others laughing over the fact that even he referred to himself as a “Florida Man.”

A very Matt Gaetz opener: "I'm speaking to you from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden's daily schedule." #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/uzMvwoxvUK

