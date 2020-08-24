Matt Gaetz panned for RNC speech: ‘You are Florida Man’

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took the stage to give a speech attacking Joe Biden and promoting the GOP.

Commenters on social media ridiculed the speech — many of them mocking his appearance, and others laughing over the fact that even he referred to himself as a “Florida Man.”

A very Matt Gaetz opener: "I'm speaking to you from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden's daily schedule." #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/uzMvwoxvUK — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 25, 2020

the dentist who made Matt Gaetz' crowns need to be put in prison for life — Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) August 25, 2020

Matt Gaetz just self-identified as "a Florida man" and I'm furious I didn't think of it first — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 25, 2020

Matt Gaetz needs to fire the person who did his makeup. Also, he just referred to us progressives as "woketopians" LMAO. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 25, 2020

Matt Gaetz tried to make a Biden joke and referred to AOC and others as "Woketopians" who will "invite MS 13 to live next door" and I am not even making this up. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 25, 2020

Matt gaetz has massive amount of makeup on. And a dopey hair do. Blasting socialists and AOC. They are going to “let MS13 into your homes.” — 🏳️‍🌈Lisa Talmadge 💛🐝 (@LisaTalmadge) August 25, 2020

Why in the fuck would someone put a penis on the RNC stage??!! That's so fucking disrespectful! Wait….That's Matt Gaetz. — Stephen Crockett Jr. (@SACrockettJr) August 25, 2020

My daughter just asked if Matt Gaetz is wearing camouflage lipstick 😂😂😂 — Jillybean (@JillybeanButtle) August 25, 2020

