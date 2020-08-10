Mauritius braced for ‘worst case scenario’ over oil tanker leak, says PM
A leak from a damaged oil tank in a Japanese ship has stopped, the Mauritius prime minister’s office said on Monday, adding that the situation was still very serious and they were preparing for “a worst case scenario”.
The MV Wakashio, owned by the Nagashiki Shipping Company and operated by Mitsui OSK Line still has 2,000 tonnes of oil aboard its two undamaged tanks, the office said, citing a speech given live on television.
Several cracks have been seen on the hull of the grounded oil tanker and the ship will fall apart eventually, Pravind Jugnauth said in the speech.
(REUTERS)
GOP senator: ‘I hope’ pandemic stimulus talks fail — so the government doesn’t spend more money
On Monday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he "hopes" bipartisan talks on the next round of coronavirus pandemic stimulus break down — because he doesn't want the federal government to spend any more money on it.
"Johnson said in a Friday interview with Breitbart News Tonight that he hopes negotiations stay broken down between the Trump administration and House Democratic leaders on a new pandemic relief package given the trillions Democratic leaders proposed in new spending," reported Molly Beck. "'From my standpoint, the breakdown in the talks is very good news. It's very good news for future generations,' Johnson said. 'I hope the talks remain broken down.'"
MSNBC panel mocks Trump for being too scared to put himself in his own campaign ads
One of the things that observers noticed with President Donald Trump’s campaign ads is that he’s no longer featured, instead only being included in the disclaimer that is legally mandated -- while there’s certainly no mention of the coronavirus.
During an MSNBC panel discussion Monday, stand-in host Chris Jansing noted that it has become clear that the Trump campaign still doesn't know how to message ads about the virus. Meanwhile, polls are showing former Vice President Joe Biden pulling ahead of Trump in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Jansing asked commentator Jason Johnson why Trump's campaign doesn't have all the grateful governors the president says are thanking him appearing in ads.
Marginalized communities could be ‘shortchanged’ for decades to come by Trump’s abrupt change to census deadline, critics say
Last week, the Trump administration shortened the Census deadline by a month as the government scrambles to get an accurate count amid the pandemic.
In addition to imposing likely delays in the delivery of mail-in ballots during the November elections through its sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service, the Trump administration appears intent on jeopardizing elections and marginalized communities for decades to come, critics said Sunday of the president's abrupt change to the U.S. census deadline.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, the deadline for the 2020 census was extended from mid-August to late October. When the Census Bureau announced last week that it would require the survey to end September 30, advocates for marginalized communities warned that the new deadline could result in a severe undercount of people in largely Black and Latino neighborhoods, rural areas, and other often-overlooked parts of the country.