‘Meanest and most disrespectful’ senator: Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris in latest presser

At Tuesday’s White House press conference, President Donald Trump spent a considerable portion of the time attacking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was just confirmed to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Harris, complained Trump, was the “meanest and most disrespectful person in the U.S. Senate.” He particularly dwelled on her sharp interrogation of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court hearings.

Trump also added that she “lied” about a number of issues, claimed repeatedly she wants to raise taxes, said she is for “open borders and sanctuary cities … which is also protecting a large number of criminals,” and that she would destroy the Second Amendment.

“I thought [Biden] would have gone a different way,” he concluded, before ending the press conference.