Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Meanest and most disrespectful’ senator: Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris in latest presser

Published

1 min ago

on

At Tuesday’s White House press conference, President Donald Trump spent a considerable portion of the time attacking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was just confirmed to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Harris, complained Trump, was the “meanest and most disrespectful person in the U.S. Senate.” He particularly dwelled on her sharp interrogation of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also added that she “lied” about a number of issues, claimed repeatedly she wants to raise taxes, said she is for “open borders and sanctuary cities … which is also protecting a large number of criminals,” and that she would destroy the Second Amendment.

“I thought [Biden] would have gone a different way,” he concluded, before ending the press conference.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for Kamala Harris pick: ‘He’s united the Democratic party behind its ticket’

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance noted the kind words by the women who were passed over during Biden's selection process.

Allen noted that Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

"Trump has finally succeeded at something: He's united the Democratic Party behind its ticket," she noted.

This afternoon, @staceyabrams @ewarren @TammyforIL @KarenBassTweets and @AmbassadorRice have all tweeted strong, warm support for @KamalaHarris & @JoeBiden. Trump has finally succeeded at something: He's united the Democratic party behind its ticket. #WeveGotHerBack

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Obama praises selection of Harris as running mate: ‘Biden nailed this decision’

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, following the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, ex-President Barack Obama released a statement lauding the choice.

"Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes," wrote Obama. "Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he's underscored his own judgment and character."

"I've known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job," continued Obama. "She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for the folks who need a fair shake. Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you worship, or who you love, there's a place for you here. It's a fundamentally American perspective, one that's led us out of the hardest times before. And it's a perspective we can all rally behind right now."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘You guys really do suck without WikiLeaks’: Trump decimated for calling Biden VP pick Kamala Harris ‘phony’

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has labeled U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), just announced as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate, "phony," and Biden's "political living will."

"Not long ago Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received," the Trump campaign said in a statement. That is false.

"Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party," the statement, allegedly penned by Katrina Pierson, continues.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image