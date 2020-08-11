Medical experts denounce ‘irresponsible’ rush to COVID-19 vaccine by Russia
“The collateral damage from release of any vaccine that was less than safe and effective would exacerbate our current problems insurmountably.”
International medical experts expressed concern Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country registered a vaccine for Covid-19—a pronouncement that came before the drug has completed robust clinical trials.
“A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning,” Putin said on state TV.
The Russian leader further claimed that the vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute “works quite effectively” and “has passed all the needed checks.”
Multiple news reports and comments from experts in the field raised questions about Putin’s claims.
“Russia has released no scientific data on its testing and CNN is unable to verify the vaccine’s claimed safety or effectiveness,” the outlet reported.
According to Reuters:
The Russian vaccine’s approval by the Health Ministry comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial. Such trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.
Additionally, as the Associated Press reported, injections “were studied in only dozens of people for less than two months,” though Russian officials said advanced trials would begin Wednesday. From the wire service:
In the meantime, the vaccine will be offered to tens of thousands of people. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said the vaccination of doctors could start as early as this month. Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers, and other risk groups will be the first to undergo vaccination.
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, called Russia’s rollout of the vaccine ahead of Stage 3 trials “irresponsible.”
In a Twitter thread responding to the Washington Post‘s reporting on Russia’s vaccine announcement, Feigl-Ding explained that “phase 3’s larger sample size allows much better study of safety signals and in wider range of patients,” adding that waiting for that phase to complete would “allow greater confidence.”
But, he added, there are more issues at stake:
3) “weak vaccine might be worse than no vaccine at all. We do not want people who are only slightly protected to behave as if they are invulnerable, which could exacerbate transmission.”
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 11, 2020
Those points were echoed by Dr. Ohid Yaqub, senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex.
“In terms of safety,” Yaqub said in a statement, “skipping phase 3 means trust in this vaccine—and vaccines generally—could be undermined, and it could also give people a false sense of security, if it turns out the vaccine is not actually effective.”
“Another important implication is that, if there is widespread diffusion of this vaccine, it may interfere with the testing of future vaccines that are potentially better,” said Yaqub.
Feigl-Ding, in his Twitter thread, also stressed that development of a Covid-19 vaccine should be marked by global cooperation.
“Phase 3 gives not just confidence in safety in wider array of people, and hence picking up effects in more narrow subgroups of people, but also allow well it truly prevents infection in real world setting. And both of those are key. Let’s focus: Quality over warp speed,” he wrote.
Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, expressed similar skepticism to Russia’s announcement, saying in a statement that the “bar is necessarily set very high for criteria that must be satisfied for approval after Phase 3 clinical trials” and warned that the “collateral damage from release of any vaccine that was less than safe and effective would exacerbate our current problems insurmountably.”
“I hope these criteria have been followed” with the Russian vaccine, said Altmann. “We are all in this together.”
Breaking Banner
South Dakota teacher ‘terrified’ by Trump-loving governor’s rejection of COVID-19 science
A newly minted South Dakota teacher is looking forward to starting her job, but she's "terrified" by inconsistent messaging from her state's Republican governor.
Lizzie Hansen, a 23-year-old rookie special education teacher, is worried that Gov. Kristi Noem hasn't required masks inside schools, and even urged families over the summer to send their children back to class without them, reported The Daily Beast.
“We believe that when it comes to children, masks have the potential to do more harm than good,” Noem said in a fundraising email, although a spokesperson later disavowed those remarks as “in-artfully crafted.”
Breaking Banner
Black woman who recently lost dad to COVID endures racist rant from man she asked to wear a mask
Ashley Hall, who works as a security guard in San Mateo, California, was the target end of a racist rant and sexual innuendos after she asked a man to wear a mask.
"That's when things got really disrespectful. I've never had anyone disrespect me like that... 'Go back to Africa, go feed your own kids, come clean my house'... I felt all of a sudden how my people feel about everything," she told ABC7.
Making matters worse, Hall lost her father to the coronavirus back in May.
Breaking Banner
‘Listening to experts is elitist’: Idaho Republicans move to strip power from public health officials
Idaho lawmakers are moving to strip the authority of public health districts to close schools in emergencies or require masks for safety reasons.
The legislature's Education Working Group voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposal to take away power from "elitist" public health officials and allow school boards to make those health-related decisions, reported Boise State Public Radio.
“We’re letting a few fearful people control the lives of those of us who are not fearful,” said Sen. Steven Thayn (R-Emmett).