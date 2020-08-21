Meghan Markle calls for ‘change’ in upcoming US election
Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday broke from protocol normally followed by British royals in calling for a “change” in the upcoming US presidential election.
Her comments came during a virtual “voter registration couch party” organized by When We All Vote, an outreach group co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama, actor Tom Hanks and others to increase participation at the polls.
“We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it,” Markle said. “You’re just as mobilized and energized to the change that we all need and deserve.”
“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us –– because that’s what community is all about and that’s specifically what this election is all about,” she said.
The “Suits” actress did not mention President Donald Trump, who will face Democrat Joe Biden at the polls on November 3.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit frontline British royal duties this year and moved to California.
Markle and Harry have spoken of their desire to “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” in California, where they plan to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organization named Archewell.
Markle, whose mother is black, spoke out in June after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed by police, reflecting on her own memories of racism growing up in Los Angeles.
The downfall of Steve Bannon looks really bad for Bill Barr and Donald Trump Jr.
With the arrest of Steve Bannon — the president’s former campaign chair and White House strategist — and a group of his allies on Thursday, the world received confirmation of what many have long said about the conservative movement: The right-wing, ethnonationalist, populist rhetoric is often little more than a scam to win support from the massive to fund the desires of elites.
At least, that’s the narrative told in the indictment of Bannon and others leading “We Build the Wall, Inc.” — an organization that raised money from private donors, supposedly to build parts of President Donald Trump’s border wall. (Don’t ask about the fact that Mexico was supposed to pay for the wall.) According to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, despite, Bannon’s claim that the organization was run entirely by volunteers, he and his allies was cashing in.
Trump’s attacks on Biden flop after he ‘hit it out of the park’ during DNC Convention speech
Former Vice President Joe Biden was widely praised on Thursday after his speech accepting the DNC nomination for president in 2020.
Many commentators noted that Donald Trump's efforts to paint Biden as senile fell apart after the primetime address to the nation -- and his "Sleepy Joe" nickname doesn't seem very apt.
"I've never seen a Joe Biden speech anywhere near as good as that," MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said. "It was beautifully done."
Here's some of what others were saying about Biden's convention speech:
WATCH: Joe Biden rips Trump on coronavirus and the economy during hopeful and uplifting convention speech
Former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Nation Committee on Thursday.
Biden said that his first order of business would be bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
"We lead the world in deaths, our economy is in tatters," Biden said. "And after all this time, the president still does not have a plan."
"Our current president has failed in his most basic duty as president -- he's failed to protect us," he said. "And my fellow Americans, that is unacceptable."
"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America"– @JoeBiden#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/tGAB7lSfu6