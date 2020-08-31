Melania Trump couldn’t help but roll her eyes when ‘Princess Ivanka’ claimed she’d be the first female president

First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka never seemed to get along that well, at least to observers watching the two when they appear in public. One such moment came the final night of the Republican convention when the first lady helped her husband down the stairs to the White House stage being used for the political event.

After the president’s speech, the first lady and first daughter passed on stage briefly with Melania smiling and nodding to Ivanka, only to be completely ignored. It prompted quite the response from the first lady.

It’s no secret these two hate each other, a new book about Melania’s life reveals.

Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady , which comes out on Tuesday, tells of the long history of eye-rolling from Melania when Ivanka talks about her longterm goal of being the first female president according to excerpts obtained by The DailyMail.

“Melania would roll her eyes whenever she heard Ivanka ramble on about her grand plan on becoming America’s first female president with Jared by her side,” the book says. “Jared would ultimately chime in with, ‘She’s got what it takes, she’s a born leader, the people love her, look at her’ and Melania would mumble ‘no thank you.'”

At the same time, Donald Trump Jr. is seen as the true Trump heir apparent, according to a 2019 Atlantic report, calling him the “successor.”

In separate incidents, Melania referred to Ivanka as “The Princess.”

“Melania would discretely shake her head in disgust over these two running around the White House saying ‘look at me, look at me’ and acting like they were the ones in charge,” the Book says. “While Melania strived for peace and order in her new home, she compared the White House to an out-of-control circus thanks to its self-appointed co-ringleaders Ivanka and Don Jr.”

At one point, Melania allegedly described Ivanka and the Trump family working in the White House as a bunch of “snakes.”

Check out the full report at the DailyMail.