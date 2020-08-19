Melania Trump has no plans to support her husband’s re-election ‘in any tangible way’ after the RNC: CNN

According to a Republican strategist speaking to CNN, First Lady Melania Trump is opting not to use a professional speechwriting team for her upcoming Republican Convention address. Instead, she will rely on her small circle of staff.

While Melania will take a significant role during the convention, she’s not expected to play much of a role in her husband’s campaign. “Her disdain for barnstorming is something that has frustrated staff on the President’s reelection team, says one person who worked closely with the Trumps in 2016,” CNN reports.

“Mrs. Trump has shown us over and over that she does this role her way, with her timing, and generally on her terms,” said Anita McBride, former chief of staff for first lady Laura Bush. “For her not to be out there beating the bushes, drumming up votes, is not all that unusual, considering what we have learned about her as a first lady. But when she does want to be heard, she’s effective.”

The First Lady reportedly doesn’t plan to “attend events, speak to fundraisers, nor attempt to garner voters in any tangible way,” a source speaking to CNN said. While some of that decision may be related to the coronavirus pandemic, many agree that even in a coronavirus-free world, Melania would like still be taking the same background approach.

