Melania Trump has no plans to support her husband’s re-election ‘in any tangible way’ after the RNC: CNN

According to a Republican strategist speaking to CNN, First Lady Melania Trump is opting not to use a professional speechwriting team for her upcoming Republican Convention address. Instead, she will rely on her small circle of staff.
While Melania will take a significant role during the convention, she’s not expected to play much of a role in her husband’s campaign. “Her disdain for barnstorming is something that has frustrated staff on the President’s reelection team, says one person who worked closely with the Trumps in 2016,” CNN reports.
“Mrs. Trump has shown us over and over that she does this role her way, with her timing, and generally on her terms,” said Anita McBride, former chief of staff for first lady Laura Bush. “For her not to be out there beating the bushes, drumming up votes, is not all that unusual, considering what we have learned about her as a first lady. But when she does want to be heard, she’s effective.”
The First Lady reportedly doesn’t plan to “attend events, speak to fundraisers, nor attempt to garner voters in any tangible way,” a source speaking to CNN said. While some of that decision may be related to the coronavirus pandemic, many agree that even in a coronavirus-free world, Melania would like still be taking the same background approach.
Read the full report over at CNN.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.