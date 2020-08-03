Mexican man dies in Border Patrol custody after falling off US-Mexico border wall
A man who injured himself while trying to cross the border wall from Mexico into the United States died in Border Patrol custody over the weekend.The man, identified only as a 33-year-old from Mexico, was found on July 26 by Border Patrol agents after falling off the wall into an open field in Yuma, Arizona, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Sunday.He was “immediately rendered aid” in the field, then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.Customs and Border Protection did not clarify details on his injuries“We would like to express ou…
MSNBC’s ‘demotion’ of ‘feckless’ Chuck Todd celebrated: ‘Hurray! More Nicolle, less Chuck’
MSNBC host Chuck Todd was moved to an earlier timeslot where his show, "Meet the Press Daily," will likely earn lower ratings. Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace seems to have been promoted to a two-hour timeslot leading into primetime.
Wallace, who has extensive experience in Washington, previously served in George W. Bush's White House until abandoning the GOP as the era of Trump came to power.
Todd has made several missteps where he's been unwilling to press GOP leaders who lie openly and obviously on camera.
George Conway blasts ‘blundering cheat’ Trump in new op-ed: ‘His name should live in infamy’
Prominent conservative attorney George T. Conway III has written yet another Washington Post op-ed blasting President Donald Trump.
"If there’s one thing we know about President Trump, it’s that he lies and he cheats. Endlessly," Conway wrote. "And shamelessly. But still, mostly, incompetently."
"So it should have come as no surprise that Trump finally went where no U.S. president had ever gone before. In a tweet last week, he actually suggested that the country 'Delay the Election.' That trial balloon was a brazen effort to see if he can defraud his way into four more years in the White House," he explained. "And why not try? After all, Trump has managed to swindle his way through life, on matters large and small, essential and trivial."
Trump’s ‘delay the election’ tweet laid the groundwork for him and his followers to have an excuse if he loses
Writing in The New York Times this Monday, Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discuss their contention that President Trump is seeing the writing on the wall regarding the 2020 election, an analysis born from his recent tweet where he suggests delaying the election.
According to Stephens, Trump's tweet is a sign that he knows "in his heart" that he's going to lose in November.
"He’s laying the groundwork not for a coup but for an excuse, both for himself and for his followers," Stephens says. "It creates a mythology to explain defeat, attack Joe Biden and keep the Trump family relevant in the Republican Party. The fact that he’d pull a stunt like this is another reason it’s so important that he lose in a landslide in November."