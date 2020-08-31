Quantcast
'Mic. Freaking. Drop.': Americans applaud Biden speech slamming the 'violence we're seeing in Donald Trump's America'

Published

9 mins ago

on

Joe Biden (Screen Capture)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered an important speech Monday denouncing violence in America while attacking President Donald Trump for fueling it yet blaming it on the former Vice President.

“Trump and Pence are running on this and I find it fascinating, quote, ‘You won’t be saving Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden told supporters at a speech in Pittsburg.

“These are not images of some imagined ‘Joe Biden America’ in the future. These are images of Donald Trump’s America today.”

“He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen if he was president. He keeps telling us that if he was president, you’d feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not. And it is happening. It’s getting worse and you know why? Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there’s a racial justice problem in America, because he won’t stand up to any form of violence.”

Biden also accused Trump of having “no problem with right wing militias, white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons, often better armed than the police, often in the middle of the violence at the protesters and aiming it there.”

Biden immediately won praise from many.

2020 Election

