‘Mic. Freaking. Drop.’: Americans applaud Biden speech slamming the ‘violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America’
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered an important speech Monday denouncing violence in America while attacking President Donald Trump for fueling it yet blaming it on the former Vice President.
“Trump and Pence are running on this and I find it fascinating, quote, ‘You won’t be saving Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden told supporters at a speech in Pittsburg.
“These are not images of some imagined ‘Joe Biden America’ in the future. These are images of Donald Trump’s America today.”
“He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen if he was president. He keeps telling us that if he was president, you’d feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not. And it is happening. It’s getting worse and you know why? Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there’s a racial justice problem in America, because he won’t stand up to any form of violence.”
Biden also accused Trump of having “no problem with right wing militias, white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons, often better armed than the police, often in the middle of the violence at the protesters and aiming it there.”
Biden immediately won praise from many.
Mic. Freaking. Drop.
— Mike (@ChaiMike26) August 31, 2020
Yes to more of this Joe Biden, please!
— DeezNutz® 🇺🇲 🇲🇽 (@DeezNut64325575) August 31, 2020
I swear to God Biden is executing a absolutely perfect rope-a-dope strategy on Trump
— [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) August 31, 2020
This is a very subtle, yet effective, burn. “Whether he knows it or not,” I love it. Keep it up, Joe!
— RMF Esq. (@Impotus045) August 31, 2020
“Whether he knows it or now” <<< hahahahahahaha
<so true>
— I.R. Cohen (@IRCards3) August 31, 2020
🤣 The best and truest statement made
— MrsNicholson💗 (@tocaknock) August 31, 2020
… and long overdue.
— Mark Cody (@MarkCody) August 31, 2020
Been waiting for this, great stuff from Biden
— Sean Collins Art (@SeanCollinsArt) August 31, 2020
Go Joe. Good stuff. We need a ton of this. @JoeBiden
— A-Aron Sy-ack (@AArontweetz) August 31, 2020
Today, Joe Biden called Donald Trump a liar. That’s great. More of that. Because that’s exactly what he is. He’s a pathological liar. Joe Biden and all of us should just keep calling him that.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2020
Biden finally brought some sanity to bear. He reminded us over and over Trump is full of sh*t.
180k Covid deaths, flailing economy, racial tensions, violence in the streets- ii is Trump’s America. He is President. He owns it.
For the sake of America, let us elect @JoeBiden. https://t.co/sXrt59VpKh
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 31, 2020
I’ve cried twice so far!
— Squirrelgurl 🐿🗽🇺🇸📰☠ (@jewelswhalen) August 31, 2020
This is amazing speech #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica
— Trump is losing (@lilly20122) August 31, 2020
— Julie Kaplan (@JulieKa28227049) August 31, 2020
Finally saying what needs to be said.
— Tina wears a mask🌊🌊🌊 (@tinmarbie) August 31, 2020
