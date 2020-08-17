Michelle Obama praised for ‘stirring’ convention speech: ‘Just knocked it out of the park’
Michelle Obama received widespread praise for her address to the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention, which is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is some of what people were saying about her speech:
Michelle Obama gives one of the most stirring convention speeches I have heard. Tough. Fair. But full of hope. The format makes it all the more personal She taps into the deep currents that are the best of American values.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 18, 2020
Friend of mine just texted, ‘If such a thing is possible, Michelle could have just won this election for Biden.”
She is goooooood. Maybe they should have given her a slot on the last night?#DemConvention
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama has set quite the bar for convention speeches: Moving message with a call to action. Perfect delivery. Just knocked it out of the park.
— Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) August 18, 2020
Well this settles it. From now on, Michelle Obama delivers all convention speeches
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama, drawing on her strengths in being able to personally connect, is really making this virtual convention work with sense of one-on-one intimacy. This format really works for her.
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama made me cry.
Her focus on how the capacity for empathy is central to good leadership was so validating.
How bizarre it is to feel such relief at hearing someone say we should matter to one another.
But here we are.#DemConvention
— Leah McElrath 🏳️🌈 (@leahmcelrath) August 18, 2020
I rarely want a political speech to go longer, but I could have listened to Michelle Obama for the rest of the night
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama felt like she was talking TO YOU. Like she was sitting in your living room across from you and speaking to YOU.
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 18, 2020
They said Michelle Obama’s husband was a phenomenal orator.
She is a master class.
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama's tone was a blend of mother pleading with their child to do the right thing and a friend offering a frank assessment of the conditions. She sounded at times desperate and at others exacerbated.
— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) August 18, 2020
Bernie and Michelle just made as powerful a case as two human beings could make.
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama talking truth to power
This IS the election to save the people
We must VOTE 🗳 like no other election before us!#RidingWithBiden #DNCConvention #DemocraticNationalConvention #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/uN06wCtm54
— Mara McEwin (@maramcewin) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama came with the elegant fury 🙌🏿 #DemConvention #DemocraticNationalConvention
— Tara Dowdell (@MsTaraDowdell) August 18, 2020
Such wisdom, such grace, and such moral clarity from Michelle Obama tonight. She is so right about the America we can, and must, be.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama masterfully proved that a powerful and effective speech can be delivered even better without a live crowd applauding every other line.
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) August 18, 2020
Barack Obama can hit rhetorical highs almost no one can, but as a speaker, hitting for average, Michelle Obama's better.
— Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) August 18, 2020
Michelle had me for that entire 18 minute speech. I'm a jaded old man but she had me. #DemConvention
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama’s speech may be the most effective speech in the last 4 years.
— Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama just turned the infomercial format into a literary genre.
— jelani cobb (@jelani9) August 18, 2020
Sure that Michelle Obama speech was good but wait til you guys hear the couple who waved semi-automatic weapons at peaceful protestors speak at the GOP convention.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 18, 2020
