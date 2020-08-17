Quantcast
Michelle Obama praised for ‘stirring’ convention speech: ‘Just knocked it out of the park’

Published

1 min ago

on

Michelle Obama speaks in Phoenix, AZ (Photo: Screen capture)

Michelle Obama received widespread praise for her address to the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention, which is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is some of what people were saying about her speech:

2020 Election

Michelle Obama issues a new definition of ‘going high’ in epic Trump take-down for the ages

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave a powerful takedown of the Trump administration during her prime-time address on the first night of the Democratic National Committee Convention.

"The job is hard," Obama explained. "You can't fake your way through this job."

She explained the awful example adults are setting in Trump's America, noting many of the troubling events of 2020, from adults who won't wear masks to the gassing of peaceful protesters.

She addressed her famous line, "When they go low, we go high."

She said she's often asked if that's good advice.

"Going high is the only thing that works," she argued. "Going high means taking the harder path."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘This is not normal’: Bernie Sanders rails against Trump’s authoritarianism at 2020 Dem convention

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Former 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders thanked his supporters for backing him during the primaries, but urged them to join with him in voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.

"If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy," the Vermont independent warned. "We need an unprecedented response, a movement like never before."

"Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country," he warned.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs," Sanders said.

Sanders noted that he disagrees with Biden on health care, but urged supporters of Medicare for All to back the Democrat in November.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

John Kasich praised for giving Republicans permission to vote for Joe Biden in 2020 during ‘crossroads’ convention speech

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Prominent Republicans praised former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention.

During the virtual event, convention organizers played of John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio who was a longtime representative of the state in Congress.

"I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country," Kasich said. "That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times."

Continue Reading
 
 
