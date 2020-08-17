Quantcast
Connect with us

Michelle Obama’s Democratic Convention speech will stress Biden’s ‘competence’ over Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Michelle Obama speaks at DNCC (Photo: Screen capture)

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic Convention Monday evening is expected to be a barn-burner. The beloved spouse of former President Barack Obama is still one of the most influential members of the former administration.

According to the Associated Press, the speech will likely take down President Donald Trump in the clever manner in which only she can accomplish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This election is very personal for her,” longtime Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett told AP. “She’s going to take this opportunity to speak about Vice President Biden in two ways: competency, which she had a chance to observe first-hand while he served as her husband’s vice president, but also his profoundly decent character.”

Obama’s speech is expected to highlight former Vice President Joe Biden’s empathy, something that clearly contrasts with Trump’s. She’ll also focus on the importance of voting, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“She knows the lengths that people are going through, around our country, to suppress the vote and it’s why she has poured so much of her energy into getting folks registered and educated about voting,” Jarrett said.

“There will be no doubt in your mind who she thinks makes the far better president of the United States.,” she added.

“I think her hope is they will trust her, and that this isn’t about politics,” Jarrett said. “This is about the future of our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know Joe,” Obama says as part of her speech. “He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country. And he listens. He will tell the truth.”

Read the full report at the AP.

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Senior official’ who wrote NYT anonymous op-ed urges voters to oust Trump in 2020: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

America is in danger of becoming Atlantis according to a new book by the "anonymous" former senior official in the Trump administration who wrote a blockbuster op-ed in The New York Times in 2018.

"The self-described 'senior Trump administration official,' who anonymously trashed the president’s leadership in a 2018 op-ed and a 2019 best-selling book, is calling for voters to throw the president out of office this November in a new preface for the paperback '2020 election edition” of the book, “A Warning.' A second term for Trump 'unbound will mean a nation undone,' the author writes in the new preface, which was obtained by POLITICO ahead of its release on Tuesday," Politico reported Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s big donors from 2016 want nothing to do with him this year

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is struggling to get his loyal donors from 2016 to invest in his 2020 campaign.

With just months until the election, BusinessInsider explained that the millionaires that helped bankroll Trump and continued to give in 2018 are nowhere to be found as the election nears.

"Just six of the top 38 donors to Trump-aligned super PACs over the last two cycles have donated to America First — the super PAC created to gather all the biggest donations to Trump's 2020 campaign, The Times reported," said BI.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Delusional’ Trump mocked for his ‘officially insane’ rant about talking with God

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

During a speech in Minnesota this Monday, President Trump lamented the coronavirus economy, joking that God was "testing" him by taking away what he says were his tremendous economic gains, forcing him to "do it again."

"We created the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again," Trump said.

"You know that that is?" Trump said. "That's God testing me."

Some of Trump's critics on Twitter saw his comments as just another example of his being delusional.

https://twitter.com/FirenzeMike/status/1295450051951681539

https://twitter.com/DroverLord/status/1295447042127527936

Continue Reading
 
 